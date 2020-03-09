Mona Monyane and hubby Khulu Skenjana have separated!

After four years of marriage, actors Mona Monyane and Khulu Skenjana have announced that they are parting ways.

Mona made the announcement in a touching message on Twitter, taking fans by surprise.

“My husband and I have parted ways. I know this will come as a shock to many and I ask that you continue to believe in love and family. The battles we have met have been difficult to overcome together and I ask that you respect us by not sensationalising our separation.”