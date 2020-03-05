LISTEN | Pearl Thusi & DJ Zinhle on single mothers taking over the world

Not only are Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle #bodygoals and #careergoals but they're rocking the hell out of #motherhood and they've opened up about how they do it.

Speaking to T'bose on Kaya FM, Pearl and Zinhle opened up about the reservoir of strength they drink from that allows them to never compromise on their dreams just because they are mothers.

Pearl said having watched her mother give up on some amazing opportunities led her to take a different approach.

“She didn't go because she was worried about missing things like my first period or (something like that) ... Now in retrospect, I realise that might have been a huge sacrifice for her or she may have been scared - only God knows.

“I believe that kids are not here for us, they are here through us. God is going to handle her life ... like who am I to think that I am better or more important and my presence is more important than God's presence in her life. I trust God with children,” Pearl said.

Zinhle shared the same sentiments as her bestie, adding that she believed that Kairo was created to be a perfect fit in her and AKA's lives.

“It's the same story for me. Kairo is a very independent kid and I think she was created not to come into my life and then make me move things around but to come in and fit perfectly into mine and Kiernan's life.”

Both powerhouses said that having a good support system goes a long way in helping women raise their children when they're busy conquering the world.

Listen to the interview below.