What unemployment? Mzansi celebrates Katlego Danke's new gig

11 March 2020 - 11:01 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Katlego Danke has landed a role in a new drama series.
Actress Katlego Danke has landed a role in a new drama series.
Image: Instagram/Katlego Danke

It looks like it's a case of when one door closes another opens for actress Katlego Danke, who has revealed that she's set to play the lead role in a new Mzansi Magic show, Gomora.

The news comes just days after she bid farewell to Isidingo.

Industry colleagues and Katlego's fans were super excited for the actress, who said she was deeply grateful to be part of such a stellar cast and production.

Deeply grateful to be part of this amazing new production. I’m honoured to be working with a stellar cast and crew and I can’t wait for you all to see it. New journey, new stories to be told. Let’s go!” Katlego said.

Earlier this week, she wrote a brief but heartfelt note bidding goodbye to Isidingo.

“Its time to say goodbye. Not easy but here we are! We have had quite a journey, met lovely characters that have made homes in our hearts. But it’s time to let go and say goodbye,” she said.

The drama's cast is star-studded with some of the very best Mzansi has to offer in terms of talent, like Connie Chiume, Themba Ndaba, Thembi Seete and Zolisa Xaluva.

It looks like Mzansi is in for an entertaining ride. Gomora will start on Mzansi Magic on March 31.

