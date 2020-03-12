TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Boity's fans are worried that Bobby is 'overtaking' her throne

12 March 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Boity Thulo is a reality TV show star and a rapper, among other things.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

There's no denying that Bobby brings bucket loads of drama to Boity's reality show, Boity: Own Your Throne, but fans are worried that Bobby plans to “dethrone” Boity.

Boity's show was on the Twitter trends list again last night as viewers flooded the platform with comments about how it seems to revolve around Bobby and his drama.  

They were left perplexed when the cameras left Boity behind to follow Bobby and that half the episode basically belonged to Bobby. It didn't help that viewers of the show have a love-hate relationship with the dramatic assistant.

As if that was not enough, uBobby naye went on to call Boity's PA a rat, which viewers found totally uncalled for and they threatened to completely cancel both him and the show. It was as if Modiehi - Boity's mom - read viewers' minds, because she also spoke out about being fed up with Bobby's “questionable” behaviour and suggested that perhaps Boity needs to re-evaluate his position in her life.

Here are some of the meme reactions to the show.

