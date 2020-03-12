IN MEMES | Boity's fans are worried that Bobby is 'overtaking' her throne
There's no denying that Bobby brings bucket loads of drama to Boity's reality show, Boity: Own Your Throne, but fans are worried that Bobby plans to “dethrone” Boity.
Boity's show was on the Twitter trends list again last night as viewers flooded the platform with comments about how it seems to revolve around Bobby and his drama.
They were left perplexed when the cameras left Boity behind to follow Bobby and that half the episode basically belonged to Bobby. It didn't help that viewers of the show have a love-hate relationship with the dramatic assistant.
As if that was not enough, uBobby naye went on to call Boity's PA a rat, which viewers found totally uncalled for and they threatened to completely cancel both him and the show. It was as if Modiehi - Boity's mom - read viewers' minds, because she also spoke out about being fed up with Bobby's “questionable” behaviour and suggested that perhaps Boity needs to re-evaluate his position in her life.
Here are some of the meme reactions to the show.
Y’all still watching #BOITYBET ? Is Bobby still owning the throne more then boity ? pic.twitter.com/XAmedLuaEd— Rori (@Rori_DeepSoul) March 12, 2020
#BOITYBET— Marcus Fumbata (@FumbataMarcus) March 11, 2020
I'm confused is this Bobby's reality show? pic.twitter.com/1R8ruzuQke
I just feel like the #Bobby character is scripted how can one person be so dodgy and use people and not hide it, it doesn't make sense.#boitybet pic.twitter.com/ppBu4XAmCd— Orah_Tshopzen (@tshopzen) March 12, 2020
Mara guys without Bobby there would be no drama.....we would all be drooling over boity's mom throughout the whole season #boitybet pic.twitter.com/UYydhStCaT— Bare Pali ong ketsang (@PALI_ONKETSANG) March 12, 2020
We literally turned off the TV after he called the P.A a rat...#BOITYBET @Boity we love you &the show but we can't tolerate Bobby being disrespectful https://t.co/e0hC6BBu97— Tshiwela M Ndou (@ThisIsTshiwela) March 11, 2020
Boity, do you pay this Bobby person?#BOITYBET #OwnYourThrone pic.twitter.com/Vankv8cXxa— callmeGordon. (@GordonSegwaba) March 11, 2020
#BoityBET I'm tired of this Bobby nigga pic.twitter.com/3muitpIB4C— ㄥ乇乇 (@IamLeeCore) March 11, 2020
OMGOD!! If you guys watch #BoityOwnYourThrone— Kgotso Hope Lekau (@kgotsohopelekau) March 11, 2020
I don't need a Bobby in my Team 🙄🤦🏼♂️ #BoityBET
This Bobby guy is the epitome of fake friends #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/XMpKesQcXi— Nolwazi Mabaleka (@Makhumalo_Nolly) March 11, 2020
#BOITYBET Nare Boitumelo mereko wa Bobby ke eng? The nerve of calling someone a RAT. Yooh okare nka mo shapa ka klapa maan. Haai suka maan wa tena motho o pic.twitter.com/oW38QICZ3K— 🎀Kei2metse🎀 (@kei2me) March 11, 2020
#BoityBET Aaaah naaah 🤦♂️ this is Bobby’s reality show. pic.twitter.com/2Ay0XNda5n— Alec Jobe 🇿🇦 (@jobe_alec) March 11, 2020
kopa le nshapeleng Bobby Ka mpama #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/DBPNU7sVBs— Wally Mankwane 🏳️🌈🇿🇦 (@Official_Markxy) March 11, 2020
Bobby was asking about the Champagne my darling #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/VSf5M9KSuy— EmpressMe👑 (@EmpressMe5) March 11, 2020