Do you think this tweep looks like Boity? Here’s what Boity thinks

07 March 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Boity did not agree that a tweep looks like her, and neither did many others on social media.
Image: Instagram/Boity

Yoh! It's rough outchea in these social media streets, hey, especially for one tweep who, after tagging rapper Boity, was left disappointed about her response.

A Twitter user found herself on the trends list earlier this week after she revealed that her friends claim she reminded them of Boity.

Thinking her friends meant well, the tweep asked someone to tag the Bakae hitmaker in the hopes she would agree with what her friends were saying.

However, things went left for the tweep, who ended up getting a response from Boity, but it wasn't something she expected.

Giving the tweep a simple response, Boity replied to her tweet using the word "via”, clearly meaning she didn't see what the tweep's friends were referring to.

Boity's response then got tweeps talking as they discussed whether or not the woman looked like Boity. They even hinted that the person's friends were fake and weren't telling her the truth. 

Twitter users then flooded the TL, making it known they did not agree with the woman's friends at all.  

