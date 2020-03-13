Jay Electronica drops an album after nearly 15 years and Jay Z's bars go viral!
The man has GODLY bars!
Fans all over the world are losing their minds after it became crystal clear that Jay E and Jay Z's joint album, A Written Testimony, is real and it slaps HARD!
OK ... it's not strictly a joint album but it is damn close and fans have never been happier.
According to Rolling Stone, when Jay Electronica had hinted at a joint album with Jay Z, people weren't really convinced that it would happen ... even after he shared the tracklist and said over and over that he and Jay would be dropping some music.
“Y’all don’t understand how long we’ve been waiting for this man. Jay Z done had 3 kids, dropped 4 albums, bought a streaming service, and became a billionaire in the time it took Jay Electronica to drop ONE album,” one tweep said.
Jay E - who is signed to Roc Nation - hasn't dropped any solid music projects since 2007. That's well over a decade fam!
But on Friday, fans were grateful that this time he pulled all the way through because not only did Jay E sound amazing but the joint album also gave the world some iconic raps from Hova.
So even though both Jays shine on the album, it was Jay Z who landed on the global Twitter trends list. Main reason? His bars remain unmatched!
Here are some of the top reactions to the album.
And we got the Jay Electronica album? And Jay Z is on basically every track?! Ok ok. We going into Friday like pic.twitter.com/60i032HRH5— Jmo (@JMOeller22) March 13, 2020
Jay Z spitting facts on Jay Electronica’s album “A written testimony” 🔥💥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/x7hWRMmOcr— ✨10 👑 DaddyMO👑 10✨ (@therealdaddymo1) March 13, 2020
JAY ELECTRONICA & JAY Z on A WRITTEN TESTIMONY 🔥✨⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xMr08LhcLJ— gxldenboy (@madvxnce) March 13, 2020
Bruh, Jay Z over here catching bodies on Jay Electronica's shit. Once again, he's 50. pic.twitter.com/plcF2p5Zpv— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 13, 2020
Jay Z said on Jay Electronica's album 'Why would I sellout if I'm already rich? That don't make no sense" & “I would've stayed on the sideline if they could've tackled the sh*t themselves” & 'You gotta call my son 'Sir' then "He's been knighted and he's not out his romper" The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wKlLsjBGLR— Davie B (@justme97db) March 13, 2020
RT @BoogeyThat: The Jay Electronica album really dropped!!! It wasn't a hoax. OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/6eYYMQnEsU more like a Jay Electronica & Jay Z album— Princewill Tobi (@TobiPrincewill) March 13, 2020
Damn you can really hear the hurt in Jay Z ‘s voice, this was recorded the night Kobe died. #AWrittenTestimony pic.twitter.com/61RqMBrlj6— Junior Maruwa (@juniormaruwa) March 13, 2020
A whole ass Jay Z & Jay Electronica joint album. The way I am YELLINGGGGG. pic.twitter.com/FktwJIEMaJ— s i e r r a 🌿 (@lifebysierra) March 13, 2020
We got a Jay Z and Jay E collab album. Look at Yah!!!! pic.twitter.com/bQOjidxqsS— Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) March 13, 2020