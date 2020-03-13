Jay Electronica drops an album after nearly 15 years and Jay Z's bars go viral!

Fans all over the world are losing their minds after it became crystal clear that Jay E and Jay Z's joint album, A Written Testimony, is real and it slaps HARD!

OK ... it's not strictly a joint album but it is damn close and fans have never been happier.

According to Rolling Stone, when Jay Electronica had hinted at a joint album with Jay Z, people weren't really convinced that it would happen ... even after he shared the tracklist and said over and over that he and Jay would be dropping some music.

“Y’all don’t understand how long we’ve been waiting for this man. Jay Z done had 3 kids, dropped 4 albums, bought a streaming service, and became a billionaire in the time it took Jay Electronica to drop ONE album,” one tweep said.

Jay E - who is signed to Roc Nation - hasn't dropped any solid music projects since 2007. That's well over a decade fam!

But on Friday, fans were grateful that this time he pulled all the way through because not only did Jay E sound amazing but the joint album also gave the world some iconic raps from Hova.

So even though both Jays shine on the album, it was Jay Z who landed on the global Twitter trends list. Main reason? His bars remain unmatched!

Here are some of the top reactions to the album.