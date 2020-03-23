Sho Madjozi not impressed with #QuarantineOnlineParty health 'moemish'

DJ Shimza let Sho know they had taken the necessary precautions.

"Hey sis, your concerns are understood. We had less than 40 people in the venue, most being people who were working on the stream making sure it worked well. Equipment was sanitised, we as DJs crew kept sanitising, some wore masks, we tried to avoid contact. We'll do better on the next one," Shimza said.

Sho accepted Shimza's explanation, and said she was grateful they were willing to do better because Covid-19 should not be taken lightly.

"Well done on the idea (it was dope!) and that there were measures taken. The missing ingredient was social distancing. It’s extremely important, especially for people in our industry because we travel a lot. Glad that you are open to improving. That’s how we will win this thing."

The Tsonga rapper and poet used her platform to further educate people about what they can do to flatten the curve as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase in SA.

"I think we’ve done a pretty good job of explaining the sanitisation side but not a good job explaining social distancing. There’s no point in doing one without the other," Sho said.

The bottom line is that people need to STAY HOME.

Read the rest of her thread below.