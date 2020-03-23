Sho Madjozi not impressed with #QuarantineOnlineParty health 'moemish'
"Kanti the DJs and their friends were all touching the same equipment and grooving in one house."
As Covid-19 continues to spread, South Africans have been encouraged to practice strict social distancing and proper sanitisation, which is why Sho Madjozi believes the DJs with good-intentions who planned the #QuarantineOnlineParty over the weekend could have done better.
Sho took to Twitter to express her disappointment about the DJs "hosting' the party in one house, basically equating the situation to a house party.
"I was so unimpressed by the #QuarantineOnlineParty kanti the DJs and their friends were all touching the same equipment and grooving in one house. Like that’s literally still a party, among people who are at the highest risk of spreading it. That is, people who’ve been traveling all over the country and world recently," the hitmaker said.
Most tweeps defended the DJs, particularly DJ Shimza, who came up the idea, saying he was just doing his bit to help an already scared nation to calm down.
Like that’s literally still a party... among people who are the highest risk of spreading it. I.e people who’ve been traveling all over the country and world recently. pic.twitter.com/ChhPRcmDbW— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020
DJ Shimza let Sho know they had taken the necessary precautions.
"Hey sis, your concerns are understood. We had less than 40 people in the venue, most being people who were working on the stream making sure it worked well. Equipment was sanitised, we as DJs crew kept sanitising, some wore masks, we tried to avoid contact. We'll do better on the next one," Shimza said.
Sho accepted Shimza's explanation, and said she was grateful they were willing to do better because Covid-19 should not be taken lightly.
"Well done on the idea (it was dope!) and that there were measures taken. The missing ingredient was social distancing. It’s extremely important, especially for people in our industry because we travel a lot. Glad that you are open to improving. That’s how we will win this thing."
The Tsonga rapper and poet used her platform to further educate people about what they can do to flatten the curve as confirmed coronavirus cases continue to increase in SA.
"I think we’ve done a pretty good job of explaining the sanitisation side but not a good job explaining social distancing. There’s no point in doing one without the other," Sho said.
The bottom line is that people need to STAY HOME.
Read the rest of her thread below.
Social distancing means:— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020
1. Staying 2 meters away from each other where possible.
2. Not going to restaurants bars and parties.
3. Not greeting with handshakes, hugs or kisses. #Covid_19SA
You can sterilize equipment. You can clean your hands. But that won’t stop someone’s saliva from landing on your face while you’re singing together at a party or at church. #LockDownSouthAfrica— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020
So if you’re wondering what to do at this time the answer is:— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 22, 2020
STAY AT HOME.
Only go out for essentials, and when you are out practice *both* sanitization and social distancing. #Covid_19SA