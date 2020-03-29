'Ntsiki's shocking letter to Ramaphosa is disappointing and uncalled for' - Thami Mazwai

Former journalist and anti-apartheid activist Thami Mazwai has distanced himself and his wife from a scathing open letter written by his daughter Ntsiki to president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Thami said he was "disappointed and shocked" at his daughter's letter which accused Ramaphosa of among others "appeasing the white master" and "putting money ahead of your own people".

"I believe that all of you are aware of the high esteem in which I personally hold our government," Thami said.

"The efforts by President Ramaphosa and his colleagues show their commitment to our people. I thus, on behalf of my wife and I distance us from the comments by Ntsiki." He labeled his daughter's comments as "not only unfortunate, but uncalled for in a situation in which all of us must hold hands.

"I doff my hat to the President for his resolute action to save us from this pandemic, and my thanks to the Cabinet and civil service who are working day and night to stop this virus.”

Ntsiki, a poet, in a letter she shared on her Twitter account on Saturday via three audio posts, lambasted Ramaphosa for the 21-day lockdown and said it's all because he was "never held accountable to Marikana" massacre.

"I feel like because you were never held accountable to Marikana so you didn't learn the lesson and now you're about to repeat the mistake on a larger scale. The fact that you broke up the company and sold it off essentially means that you ran away," Ntsiki wrote.

She accused Ramaphosa of being unable to rationalize his own wealth as he became a billionaire in a poverty-stricken country without creating anything.