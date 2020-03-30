WATCH | Somizi questions why retail staff have no gloves or masks amid Covid-19 outbreak

TV and radio star Somizi Mhlongo questioned retailers about the lack of masks and gloves on staff members, expressing concern for their health amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Somizi shared his concerns in a video posted on Instagram after he popped out for groceries to Pick n Pay and Woolworths at the weekend. By Monday afternoon the video had amassed more than 2 million views, with fans flooding the comments section with similar questions.

“I'm leaving Pick n Pay right now and I just asked the management why the staff isn't wearing masks and gloves. They say they were told that if they want masks they must buy for themselves.”

Somizi explained that he was worried that the tellers interacted closely with customers, which put them in danger of having saliva or remnants of a cough or a sneeze land on them.

“It's not only for me but for them as well, for their safety. They are exposed more than anybody else. This is bulls**t.”

Watch the video below.