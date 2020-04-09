OPINION | V-Mash won’t get the 'national' send-off she deserves but maybe it’s better this way

After the initial shock and overwhelming sadness of Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego's death subsided I felt relieved to read the news that she would be buried surrounded by close family only. They are the ones who deserve to see her off because they saw her through it all.

The iconic TV presenter will be buried in a family-only ceremony this Friday (April 10). While, news of Vinolia's death only emerged on Monday, it's believed she died in her sleep last Friday, aged 56.

I am aware that Vinolia being given such a private funeral is only happening this way due to the coronavirus outbreak and is in line with adhering to the rules of the national lockdown implemented to help curb the spread of the virus.

It's also no secret that the death is something no one can ever prepare for or predict. However, I feel, with no disrespect or insensitivity intended, that the timing of this death is a unique blessing in disguise.