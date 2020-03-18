#Coronavirus: Amanda Black calls out private sector- 'At least pretend to care about your workers'
Songstress Amanda Black has joined concerned South Africans to ask the private sector not to prioritise making money over the lives of their "poor" employees.
While the "privileged" #PanicShop and display their "ignorance and disregard for their country mates", other South Africans are worried about the safety of employees in the private sector whose bosses might not be coming to the party in terms of looking for ways to protect them as the coronavirus spreads.
Amanda called out the private sector, saying it needed to take an ethical approach to deal with the virus, especially in the light of the state of disaster declared by the president on Sunday.
"What is the private sector going to do to assist in this coronavirus crisis we are in? Most of the country is run by the private sector in some way or the other," Amanda said, before adding that the sector needs to display leadership to show it cares about human life more than the bottom line.
"At least pretend to care about your employees more than the bottom line. Everyone is suffering, even us. Give employees paid leave until we get a clear understanding of how long this will be."
Amanda didn't mince her words and went on to say the government needed to know they are the guilty party, should the virus cause chaos in the hood, because they should have acted faster against Covid-19.
The singer also asked questions around the president's decision close schools close but have the parents of the very same children continue to go to work.
Church leaders need to step up, the church is always quiet on matters that matter most. Church gatherings need to be put on hold. Until this crisis is minimised. We can pray in our respective homes avoiding infection.— #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) March 16, 2020