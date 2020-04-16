IN MEMES | Scandal! fans can’t get over Romeo’s acting: 'He’s killing it!'
Scandal! viewers were glued to their seats on Wednesday night as Hungani Ndlovu's acting bowled them over.
Hungani - who plays the role of Romeo Medupe - has been doing a stellar job of playing the underdog. His intelligence and investigative skills may be the end of Thembeka and Mthunzi, who have no idea what's coming.
What happened was, soon after Romeo and Xolile returned from their honeymoon, he realised that something wasn’t right at Thebe-Langa. When he learnt that the conniving Thembeka was now working at the office, he began to get suspicious and enlisted some help to start his investigation.
Watching Romeo outsmart the villains has been a refreshing moment for fans, who are so used to watching the baddies get their way. And Hungani has been acting the "hell" out of his role - so much so that fans have found themselves forgetting that Scandal! is a fictional world!
Some even went as far as comparing Romeo's sleek moves to that of the Professor from Netflix US drama Money Heist - a true mastermind.
Here are some of the reactions.
Romeo Medupe🔥, our very own Proffesor #MoneyHeist #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/gbL2YIzLT8— b (@masbhene1) April 15, 2020
Just when I was contemplating on floor crossing to Gomora being gatvol of MthunziThembeka Combo, then boom Romeo happened and made my day💯 #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/JbiWdUrO7g— RatoZ (@RatoZ12) April 15, 2020
For a minute I thought Romeo actually believed Thembeka 🤣 khanthi no the main man is still in effect #etvScandal 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2eQLXvCsqI— Sir Joseph Hlubi🇿🇦 (@HlubiJoseph) April 15, 2020
Romeo fooled us all there for a minute i thought he gonna follow Thembeka #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/tMZdETbxgf— Obakeng_Dikale💯 (@Dkhales_Da_Dj) April 15, 2020
-Chumani killed that scene💣💥 #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/AHaiMnLOon— Romeo Mahlatse (@mahlatse_romeo) April 14, 2020
#etvScandal— Victor M (@Official_GVM) April 15, 2020
Romeo is on top of the game... Mthunzi is the coach, thembeka is a player... But Romeo is the game pic.twitter.com/zSPpjkMN3X
Nah whoever is writing for Romeo is good, really really good 👏👏👏 #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/p0ggmyHEJd— Man's Not Trash!!! (@Cmbulele_Mag) April 15, 2020
So Thembeka and Mthunzi they think they're better than Romeo #etvScandal pic.twitter.com/mZ7zS25keM— Minister of Unemployment (@tshepo_segodi) April 15, 2020