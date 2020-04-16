IN MEMES | Scandal! fans can’t get over Romeo’s acting: 'He’s killing it!'

Scandal! viewers were glued to their seats on Wednesday night as Hungani Ndlovu's acting bowled them over.

Hungani - who plays the role of Romeo Medupe - has been doing a stellar job of playing the underdog. His intelligence and investigative skills may be the end of Thembeka and Mthunzi, who have no idea what's coming.

What happened was, soon after Romeo and Xolile returned from their honeymoon, he realised that something wasn’t right at Thebe-Langa. When he learnt that the conniving Thembeka was now working at the office, he began to get suspicious and enlisted some help to start his investigation.