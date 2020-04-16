TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Scandal! fans can’t get over Romeo’s acting: 'He’s killing it!'

16 April 2020 - 11:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Hungani Ndlovu plays the role of Romeo Medupe on e.tv's Scandal!.
Hungani Ndlovu plays the role of Romeo Medupe on e.tv's Scandal!.
Image: Screenshot/YouTube

Scandal! viewers were glued to their seats on Wednesday night as Hungani Ndlovu's acting bowled them over. 

Hungani - who plays the role of Romeo Medupe - has been doing a stellar job of playing the underdog. His intelligence and investigative skills may be the end of Thembeka and Mthunzi, who have no idea what's coming.

What happened was, soon after Romeo and Xolile returned from their honeymoon, he realised that something wasn’t right at Thebe-Langa. When he learnt that the conniving Thembeka was now working at the office, he began to get suspicious and enlisted some help to start his investigation.

Hungani Ndlovu: Standing tall as a survivor of domestic violence

The 'Scandal!' actor recently opened up about leaving an abusive relationship in the US.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Watching Romeo outsmart the villains has been a refreshing moment for fans, who are so used to watching the baddies get their way. And Hungani has been acting the "hell" out of his role - so much so that fans have found themselves forgetting that Scandal! is a fictional world!

Some even went as far as comparing Romeo's sleek moves to that of the Professor from Netflix US drama Money Heist - a true mastermind.

Here are some of the reactions.

MORE:

Scandal! Kgomotso Christopher recounts some memorable moments from the show

"Although I was only on the soapie for a brief four years, Scandal! very quickly became a home for me"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

IN MEMES | Fans heartbroken by Big Boy's scenes on 'Skeem Saam'

Big Boy Mabitsela the "great" will be missed
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pallance Dladla slams reports he 'dumped' Isibaya

Pallance plays the role of Jabulani Zungu on Isibaya
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams SABC's decision to investigate Somizi over lockdown ... TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Fans heartbroken by Big Boy's scenes on 'Skeem Saam' TshisaLIVE
  3. 3 celebs whose pregnancies caught Mzansi off-guard! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I am not above the law': Somizi speaks out after criminal charges opened TshisaLIVE
  5. I’m not appreciated enough in SA - Refilwe Modiselle TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X