IN MEMES | Twitter wants #DMF’s Moratuwa & Simon to have their own reality show!

20 April 2020 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
'Date My Family' bachelor Simon left viewers shocked when he revealed the last time he had sex.
Image: via Twitter

Fans declared Sunday night's episode of Date My Family as one of the best they've  watched and it's all because of bachelor Simon, and the woman he chose as his date, Moratuwa.

There were several reasons why fans were glued to their screens but at the top of the list was when Simon, a pastor, revealed that he last had sex in 1994. Viewers questioned how he had “survived” so many years when 25 days in lockdown had left some people ready to go to jail.

Fans loved that Simon was so honest about who he was, they loved his personality and his “two-piece” outfits. The pastor was also not ashamed to enjoy the food prepared in his honour, which of course scored him brownie points with viewers.

Just when they thought the show couldn't get any better, viewers were introduced to Moratuwa - a very loud and assertive potential date. They were immediately taken by her personality and knew that a pairing between her and Simon would be interesting.

As luck would have it, pastor Simon chose Moratuwa and that date was one of the best  fans of the show had ever seen. It was so hilarious that it ended in song, something viewers obvs loved.

Check out the reactions below.

TshisaLIVE
