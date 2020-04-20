WATCH | Cassper Nyovest’s cover of 'Harambe' gave Mzansi goosies

SA's very own DJ Black Coffee, Cassper and Sho Madjozi also flew the flag high.

Cassper had prepared two performances for the virtual concert, a cover of Harambe and his track Malome. However, due to time constraints only his performance of Malome made the broadcast.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the virtual concert, the rapper shared a snippet of his Harambe cover, which went viral and topped the Twitter trends list for most of Sunday.

Cassper said he felt the song had the right message for what the world is going through right now.

“I wanted them to show this performance instead of Malome cause the message in this song is so important and fitting. RIP to Jabba! Love you forever! Here's a snippet,” he captioned the performance.

Watch the rest of the performance below.