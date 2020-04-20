WATCH | Cassper Nyovest’s cover of 'Harambe' gave Mzansi goosies
Cassper Nyovest, Sho Madjozi and DJ Black Coffee joined an impressive list of international artists for the Global Citizen #OneWorld:TogetherAtHome Covid-19 virtual relief concert...
Global Citizen’s historic #One World: Together at Home Covid-19 relief concert on Saturday was an unforgettable show, but it was Cassper Nyovest's cover of the late HHP's hit track Harambe that touched Mzansi's heart.
The special, in support of health care workers fighting the Covid-19 pandemic globally and the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, aired on Saturday night and featured an impressive list of entertainers from across the globe, including Sam Smith, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez to name a few.
SA's very own DJ Black Coffee, Cassper and Sho Madjozi also flew the flag high.
Cassper had prepared two performances for the virtual concert, a cover of Harambe and his track Malome. However, due to time constraints only his performance of Malome made the broadcast.
Taking to Twitter shortly after the virtual concert, the rapper shared a snippet of his Harambe cover, which went viral and topped the Twitter trends list for most of Sunday.
Cassper said he felt the song had the right message for what the world is going through right now.
“I wanted them to show this performance instead of Malome cause the message in this song is so important and fitting. RIP to Jabba! Love you forever! Here's a snippet,” he captioned the performance.
Watch the rest of the performance below.
According to Global Citizen's website, the initiative raised a whopping R2.41bn.
Other South African national treasures Sho Madjozi and DJ Black Coffee also gave the world a dose of their awesomeness with their performances. Sho rocked her colourful hair and outfit and gave an energetic performance.
Black Coffee showed the world why he's one of the best DJs globally and he featured the soulful Delilah Montagu in his performance of their hit song Drive.
Check the snippets below.
Sho Madjozi blessing the world with beautiful 😍 colors and sounds#TogetherAtHome #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/goRVGbqM9e— Victor 🕊️ (@VictorNewt) April 18, 2020
We INSIDE!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 BLACK COFFEE ❤️❤️ @GlblCtzn #StayatHome #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/V19CFIh7cx— Milly's 🇲🇼™ (@DuwaLilia) April 18, 2020