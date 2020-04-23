TshisaLIVE

Zozi on her Cosmo cover: 'Growing up, my uncle said I'd be on a magazine'

23 April 2020 - 10:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi graces the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's May issue.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi graces the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's May issue.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi says being the May “Made in Africa” cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine is one of her childhood dreams come true.

The issue observes Africa Month by celebrating South African fashion designers and locally made beauty products.

Zozi is  the perfect cover girl, having flown the SA flag high when she was crowned Miss Universe in December last year. She shares her inspirational story of how she bagged the coveted title and how she is rewriting the rules of beauty pageants.

She said the issue must serve as a powerful reminder to support local businesses and talent.

The Eastern Cape-born beauty shared fond childhood memories on Instagram of her uncle, who told her that she should be on a cover of a magazine - a dream that seemed too distant for a village girl.

View this post on Instagram

What an amazing feeling to wake up to such an accolade😭❤. This is a #MadeInAfrica issue featuring fashion and beauty products made in Africa by Africans. This gives all of us an opportunity to support local production and businesses post-lockdown. Thank you so much @cosmopolitansa for this honor, it is truly humbling. This actually reminds me of my late uncle, we used to call him Mchina. Everytime I came home kuTsolo even growing up as a child he used to say "awumhle MamTolo ngathi uzovela kwi khatarok(magazine🤣), ufanele yi katharok". Translated to "You look so beautiful like you should be on a magazine, you belong in a magazine". At that time this was something that seemed unattainable to a village girl sitting on a stoep with his uncle. It's so unfortunate he wasn't alive to see me win @missuniverse or his long dream of me being on a magazine. I do know that he is with the rest of the clan and God. Right now they are all smiling ❤ Hope you guys are staying home, self-isolating and now having some self-care with myself and COSMO! #COSMOxZozi

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on

MORE:

Zozibini Tunzi on lockdown: 'Now is the time to show kindness'

Zozibini Tunzi says now is the time more than ever for people to unite and show kindness to each other.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

WATCH | Zozibini Tunzi sings Amanda Black's Amazulu

Zozibini is a multi-talented queen.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Covid-19: Zozibini Tunzi's appeal for the universe to unite gets all the love

Responding to Miss Universe's call, many took to social media to share their new 'normal' day-to-day activities
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Uzalo distances itself from 'fake Nompilo Maphumulo letter' to the president TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Twitter wants #DMF’s Moratuwa & Simon to have their own reality show! TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi’s cooking has got Syleena Johnson 'missing Mother Africa' TshisaLIVE
  4. Simphiwe Dana: South African men are gold diggers TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper opens up about his bromance with Maphorisa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X