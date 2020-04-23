Zozi on her Cosmo cover: 'Growing up, my uncle said I'd be on a magazine'

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi says being the May “Made in Africa” cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine is one of her childhood dreams come true.

The issue observes Africa Month by celebrating South African fashion designers and locally made beauty products.

Zozi is the perfect cover girl, having flown the SA flag high when she was crowned Miss Universe in December last year. She shares her inspirational story of how she bagged the coveted title and how she is rewriting the rules of beauty pageants.

She said the issue must serve as a powerful reminder to support local businesses and talent.

The Eastern Cape-born beauty shared fond childhood memories on Instagram of her uncle, who told her that she should be on a cover of a magazine - a dream that seemed too distant for a village girl.