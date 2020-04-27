TshisaLIVE

ProVerb is grateful that HHP made him rap in Afrikaans

27 April 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Idols SA presenter and rapper ProVerb has used lockdown solitude to reflect on how far he's come.
Image: Via Instagram/ ProVerb music

Rapper-turned-TV presenter ProVerb has revealed that it was actually late rapper HHP who encouraged him to take a chance and create rap verses in other languages, which included Afrikaans. This was something that wasn't the norm in SA hip-hop and something fans would always remember Pro for.

More than a decade since he stepped onto the rap scene in Mzansi, ProVerb has made an undeniable name for himself and one of the things he's known for is his impressive skill to rap in multiple languages.

On Thursday night, the rapper took to Twitter to share with his fans that he probably would have slept on his “unique” skill had it not been for HHP.

Interesting fact, that was my friend Jabba's idea. He was always on my case about using that Kimberley multilinguistics to advantage. I was never sure how it would be received or if it would be understood.”

Needless to say, till this day his song Love Of My Lewe and the verse he did when he featured Leloko La Lekoko remains one of the many hits, his flow will forever be legendary in.

The rapper also recently went down memory lane when he found some of the books he used to scribble his now-legendary rhymes in. He created a YouTube video to share the process of writing and the journey of his rap with his fans.

“Found the original rhyme pad housing all the scribbles, ideas and concepts which would eventually make my debut album The Book of ProVerb 2005, including pieces that didn't make the cut, jingles, and feature verses that were written around that time.”

Watch the video below.

