ProVerb is grateful that HHP made him rap in Afrikaans

Rapper-turned-TV presenter ProVerb has revealed that it was actually late rapper HHP who encouraged him to take a chance and create rap verses in other languages, which included Afrikaans. This was something that wasn't the norm in SA hip-hop and something fans would always remember Pro for.

More than a decade since he stepped onto the rap scene in Mzansi, ProVerb has made an undeniable name for himself and one of the things he's known for is his impressive skill to rap in multiple languages.

On Thursday night, the rapper took to Twitter to share with his fans that he probably would have slept on his “unique” skill had it not been for HHP.

“Interesting fact, that was my friend Jabba's idea. He was always on my case about using that Kimberley multilinguistics to advantage. I was never sure how it would be received or if it would be understood.”