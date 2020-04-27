TshisaLIVE

Simphiwe Dana pleads with South Africans not to pirate her new album

27 April 2020 - 12:00 By Masego Seemela
Songstress Simphiwe Dana hopes her new music doesn't get pirated.
Songstress Simphiwe Dana hopes her new music doesn't get pirated.
Image: Supplied

Songstress Simphiwe Dana fears that her new album may fall victim to piracy, urging her fans to not illegally download it.

Last week the Recording Industry of SA (Risa) reported that some of the country's biggest songs were being pirated during the lockdown period. According to the report, piracy has skyrocketed while people are at home under lockdown.

The songstress expressed her fears on Twitter, where she pleaded with South Africans not to download or distribute her album illegally.

Simphiwe's fifth studio album was set to be released on March 28, but due to the coronavirus outbreak was postponed till last week Friday.

“Please try and not pirate my new album. I know it’s way too easy to. And you’re suffering from your own mgowo. But please try and support artists. We bring you a lot of peace,” she told fans on Twitter.

Although some tried to drag her, telling the songstress that they didn't have enough money to buy her album, her true stans understood where Simphiwe was coming from and asked her which valid online streaming services they should use to buy her music.

Simphiwe replied saying, “There’s Joox, YouTube Music, Spotify, Deezer and a host of other ones.”

But Simphiwe has already had issues with streaming services carrying the album, after it was accidentally released on Google Music last month and then quickly removed.

While on the topic of her new album, some accused her of using her comments earlier in the week about South African men being "gold diggers" as a publicity stunt for her album.

The star was not here for it, and made it clear that she is "way too good to do publicity stunts".

Simphiwe came under fire last week for her comments, which landed her on the trends list under the hashtag #SimphiweDanaMustFall.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the songstress' management said Simphiwe's comments were “not aimed at causing harm”.

“Simphiwe is grateful for the support of her fans. She has strong views and opinions which are not aimed at causing harm. She is excited about the release of her album this Friday and would like to thank her fans in advance for the support they have shown her over the years.”

Simphiwe Dana: South African men are gold diggers

The star's team say she doesn't mean to cause any harm with her comments.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Simphiwe Dana believes Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams backlash is 'way too hectic'

"I’m not defending Stella, I’m just noting the disproportionate treatment"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Minnie Dlamini says alcohol ban may be good in some ways

People don't want to hear anything when it come to their adult bevs fam...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Simphiwe Dana: ‘If shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same’

"I agree that if shops are open and seen as an essential service, street vendors must be regarded as the same."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Dumisani Dlamini responds to claims he's never met his famous daughter, Doja Cat TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu sheds tears over house robbery: I lost stuff worth more ... TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Tira claps back hard at claims he is faking this DJ thing TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Somizi tries the Bonang TikToks and it’s hilarious TshisaLIVE
  5. MaMkhize: I'm tired of people asking me when I'm donating TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X