Simphiwe Dana pleads with South Africans not to pirate her new album

Songstress Simphiwe Dana fears that her new album may fall victim to piracy, urging her fans to not illegally download it.

Last week the Recording Industry of SA (Risa) reported that some of the country's biggest songs were being pirated during the lockdown period. According to the report, piracy has skyrocketed while people are at home under lockdown.

The songstress expressed her fears on Twitter, where she pleaded with South Africans not to download or distribute her album illegally.

Simphiwe's fifth studio album was set to be released on March 28, but due to the coronavirus outbreak was postponed till last week Friday.

“Please try and not pirate my new album. I know it’s way too easy to. And you’re suffering from your own mgowo. But please try and support artists. We bring you a lot of peace,” she told fans on Twitter.