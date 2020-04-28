Emtee accused of selling out to amapiano - 'You don’t tweet tsibip and tell him that'

Rapper Emtee has responded to claims that he has sold out to amapiano, telling followers that no-one says the same thing to his rival, Cassper Nyovest.

The muso faced the Twitter firing squad recently when he responded to American actor Michael Rapaport saying hip-hop was silent about the Covid-19 pandemic by telling him to “fut**k”.

One follower slid in, slamming Emtee and accusing him of switching up on hip-hop to get some of that amapiano money.

Emtee hit back, saying he is a rap artist and claiming his rivals don’t get the same questions when they are doing amapiano hits.

“Why don't you tweet tsibip and tell him that? I'm a trapper. Nimsaba ngam,” he wrote.