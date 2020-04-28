Emtee accused of selling out to amapiano - 'You don’t tweet tsibip and tell him that'
Rapper Emtee has responded to claims that he has sold out to amapiano, telling followers that no-one says the same thing to his rival, Cassper Nyovest.
The muso faced the Twitter firing squad recently when he responded to American actor Michael Rapaport saying hip-hop was silent about the Covid-19 pandemic by telling him to “fut**k”.
One follower slid in, slamming Emtee and accusing him of switching up on hip-hop to get some of that amapiano money.
Emtee hit back, saying he is a rap artist and claiming his rivals don’t get the same questions when they are doing amapiano hits.
“Why don't you tweet tsibip and tell him that? I'm a trapper. Nimsaba ngam,” he wrote.
Y don’t u tweet tsibip n tell him that? Ima trapper. Nimsaba ngam https://t.co/U8Nkn741NE— JOHUSTLEBURG (@emteethehustla_) April 27, 2020
Fans were quick to jump on the artists' beef and said Cassper was “living rent-free” in Emtee's head.
The pair have been beefing for well over three years after Emtee accused Cassper of trying to score cheap points at his expense.
Though the two have become more friendly towards each other in recent months, with Emtee even performing at Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokengStadium late last year, Emtee's producer Ruff shut down suggestions about a collab.
Cassper had shared his excitement to work with the Roll Up singer, but Ruff told fans in February that Cass may just claim to be the one who put Emtee on a comeback.
“The biggest problem is he’s gonna claim that he helped Emtee to bounce back. kanti Emtee is already doing his own sh*t without anyone’s help. We all know this guy is childish,” Ruff said.