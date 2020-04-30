TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Maphorisa took on Tira in a DJ battle and here's who Mzansi thinks won

30 April 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman

The socials were a mess on Wednesday evening as Tira and Maphorisa clashed in an epic online DJ battle.

The pair, who worked together on the massive 2017 hit Midnight Starring, squared off to prove who is better at getting Mzansi on their feet. It was the ultimate lockdown session as they slugged it out behind the decks.

The showdown, hosted by DJ Zinhle, was the latest instalment in the Castle Lite Unlocks In Bed With series to raise funds for the government's Covid-19 relief efforts. Each live view raised R1 from Castle Lite.

Maphorisa made it feel like Dezemba all over again with his mix, while Tira took it way back with some classics.

It was all too much for social media, which was left shooketh to the core by the battle. Soon the TLs were flooded with memes and messages on who they thought won the battle.

