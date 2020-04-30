WATCH | Maphorisa took on Tira in a DJ battle and here's who Mzansi thinks won
The socials were a mess on Wednesday evening as Tira and Maphorisa clashed in an epic online DJ battle.
The pair, who worked together on the massive 2017 hit Midnight Starring, squared off to prove who is better at getting Mzansi on their feet. It was the ultimate lockdown session as they slugged it out behind the decks.
The showdown, hosted by DJ Zinhle, was the latest instalment in the Castle Lite Unlocks In Bed With series to raise funds for the government's Covid-19 relief efforts. Each live view raised R1 from Castle Lite.
Maphorisa made it feel like Dezemba all over again with his mix, while Tira took it way back with some classics.
It was all too much for social media, which was left shooketh to the core by the battle. Soon the TLs were flooded with memes and messages on who they thought won the battle.
@DJTira is like "I'm closing this year with this song I'm going to play now, I'm going to release it in August my birthday month and its going to carry me until December"🤣🤣😂😂 No lies detected there. #CastleLiteUnlocks pic.twitter.com/pplgrolLas— panthera_onca. (@Prego_03) April 29, 2020
Dj Tira is putting hands on Maphorisa. It's round 6, T4 & M2 that's my score #CastleLiteUnlocks— Aobakwe (@ShamelessSparks) April 29, 2020
Kuyonyiwa after lockdown hit after hit🕺🕺 @DJTira pic.twitter.com/dBlnBr8BjQ— Nkosi 👑 (@TerryTWL) April 29, 2020
Lol Maphorisa is already making Dj Tira have it. https://t.co/fJJDXjUSUR— Seriki (@TheNaijaDream) April 28, 2020
Ngyakusaba Porry all the wae from Zimbabwe 🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼@DjMaphorisa pic.twitter.com/tFPdLq8UPm— Mostaf (@KingMostaff) April 29, 2020