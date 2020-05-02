TshisaLIVE

Boity hopeful for second season of reality show

02 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
The first season of Boity Thulo's reality show 'Own Your Throne' was a hit.
The first season of Boity Thulo's reality show 'Own Your Throne' was a hit.
Image: Boity/Instagram

Boity is bidding farewell to her successful reality show, and while fans are wondering how Wednesday nights will ever be the same again, the media personality and rapper has hinted that the show could return for a second season.

Although she was hesitant at first to have her own reality show, she has said several times on social media that Boity: Own Your Throne has allowed her to control her narrative.

Speaking on Metro FM's  Morning Flava this week, Boity opened up about her reality show and said she was excited about the possibility of a second season.

"At first I was taking my chance with the idea of a reality show. After I saw the way it unfolded and responses I got from everyone, it was far better than I thought it would be - so much so that I would really love to do another season.”

'After months of being unable to' Boity finally drops 'Bakae' video

Boity has got some record label issues
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

In her first season, viewers watched Boity pursue her musical and spiritual journey. They were also introduced to her “melodramatic” now-former friend Bobby Blanco, and her “very on top of things” manager Bash.

They also got to see the dog lover side of Boity, who owns two Pomeranian puppies, Asante and Sana.

In an interview with Glamour magazine recently, Boity explained her initial hesitance with having a reality show.

“I’m a private person who usually shies away from revealing too much of my personal life on social media or in interviews. As long as you’re in this industry, you barely get to keep anything to yourself,” she said.

“Even though I’m used to being in front of the camera, having them in my home took quite an adjustment. I was strict about the areas the crew could access. The only rooms you’ll see on the show are my lounge and kitchen. No one was allowed in my bedroom or bathroom because boundaries were important.”

READ MORE:

Boity thanks fans for unwavering support: Your love keeps me going

Boity doesn't take the love she's received from fans for granted
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

5 moments from Boity’s reality show that kept the nation entertained during trying times

Boity was the first local celebrity to have a reality show on BET Africa.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

End of an era! Bobby is finally fired in #BoityBET!

Bobby "got fired," Boity told her fans on Twitter
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Brown is a big stan of comedian William Last TshisaLIVE
  3. Sipho Ngema’s daughter clears the air on 'funeral donations' plea TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi defends Mmusi Maimane from claims he's 'undermining' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X