Boity hopeful for second season of reality show

Boity is bidding farewell to her successful reality show, and while fans are wondering how Wednesday nights will ever be the same again, the media personality and rapper has hinted that the show could return for a second season.

Although she was hesitant at first to have her own reality show, she has said several times on social media that Boity: Own Your Throne has allowed her to control her narrative.

Speaking on Metro FM's Morning Flava this week, Boity opened up about her reality show and said she was excited about the possibility of a second season.

"At first I was taking my chance with the idea of a reality show. After I saw the way it unfolded and responses I got from everyone, it was far better than I thought it would be - so much so that I would really love to do another season.”