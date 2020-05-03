DJ Fresh on how Covid-19 is devastating the economy: Next month is going to be bad
DJ Fresh has encouraged his followers to look out for each other, as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on households across the world.
The 947 star took to Twitter recently to share how some were paying their second month of debit orders with no income. He said it was important to realise how the virus and lockdown was affecting people's lives and wallets.
“For many, this is the second month of debit orders coming off, but zero income to absorb them!” he wrote.
He predicted that next month could be really bad and said it's important to reach out to those in need.
“Next month is gonna be bad! Please check up on those you know might need it!”
Fresh went on encourage his followers to look for ways to help those in need, connecting them to others who had asked for help in his comments section.
KA KOPO: PLEASE go through this thread and see if there is anyone you are able to assist!! I shall do the same!!!! #KeaLeboga https://t.co/jgmZPa0oA4— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 29, 2020
A few followers took Fresh's advice to reach out, and asked him if he was OK.
The star said he was grateful for his radio gig and everything is going to be alright.
I will be .... I always make sure of that! Thanks for Asking!!! 🥺— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 29, 2020
Thanks for asking!!! I am good thanks … Blessed to have a radio gig!!— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 29, 2020