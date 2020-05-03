TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh on how Covid-19 is devastating the economy: Next month is going to be bad

03 May 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh has encouraged his followers to support each other during this difficult time.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi/2016 Loerie Awards

DJ Fresh has encouraged his followers to look out for each other, as the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on households across the world.

The 947 star took to Twitter recently to share how some were paying their second month of debit orders with no income. He said it was important to realise how the virus and lockdown was affecting people's lives and wallets.

“For many, this is the second month of debit orders coming off, but zero income to absorb them!” he wrote.

He predicted that next month could be really bad and said it's important to reach out to those in need.

“Next month is gonna be bad! Please check up on those you know might need it!”

Fresh went on encourage his followers to look for ways to help those in need, connecting them to others who had asked for help in his comments section.

A few followers took Fresh's advice to reach out, and asked him if he was OK.

The star said he was grateful for his radio gig and everything is going to be alright.

