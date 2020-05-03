DJ Fresh on how Covid-19 is devastating the economy: Next month is going to be bad

The 947 star took to Twitter recently to share how some were paying their second month of debit orders with no income. He said it was important to realise how the virus and lockdown was affecting people's lives and wallets.

“For many, this is the second month of debit orders coming off, but zero income to absorb them!” he wrote.

He predicted that next month could be really bad and said it's important to reach out to those in need.

“Next month is gonna be bad! Please check up on those you know might need it!”