WATCH | Mome's daughter Teamo is frustrated by lockdown and demands to go outside
Toll Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu's younger daughter Teamo Mahlangu is following in her sister's footsteps in becoming one of Mzansi's favourite celebrity children.
Just like her big sis Khumo, Teamo isn't scared to speak her mind. She recently shared her frustration at having to stay inside during the lockdown.
All she wants is to get inside the car, play music and drive around the estate.
In the video, posted by Mome on Instagram this week, Teamo is seen instructing her mom to come with her. Sis was even standing at the door ready to go.
Mome asks her where she is going, before Mo grabs her hand and is led outside.
“They didn't believe me, but here is the evidence - Teamo just wants to get inside the car, play music and drive around the estate,” said Mome.
“Don’t ask me how lockdown is treating me. I just stay calm.”
Mome told her family and friends that Teamo can sometimes be very strong-willed.
“I must be the strongest one, because I can’t take such demands. She has a brother and a sister who can attest to my spanks.”
“Teamo doesn’t like it when hubby and I get too cosy - she finds a way to distract us,” she added.