WATCH | Mome's daughter Teamo is frustrated by lockdown and demands to go outside

Toll Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu's younger daughter Teamo Mahlangu is following in her sister's footsteps in becoming one of Mzansi's favourite celebrity children.

Just like her big sis Khumo, Teamo isn't scared to speak her mind. She recently shared her frustration at having to stay inside during the lockdown.

All she wants is to get inside the car, play music and drive around the estate.

In the video, posted by Mome on Instagram this week, Teamo is seen instructing her mom to come with her. Sis was even standing at the door ready to go.

Mome asks her where she is going, before Mo grabs her hand and is led outside.