TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cute! Khumo doesn't want her 'secret' to be shared on the 'gram

22 March 2020 - 08:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Khumo Mahlangu didn't want her mom to share their secret on social media.
Khumo Mahlangu didn't want her mom to share their secret on social media.
Image: Supplied.

Tall Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu's daughter Khumo is one of Mzansi's cutest celeb kids. She had hearts melting when she was filmed telling her mom not share the "secret garden" with the whole world.

In the video, posted by Mome on her Instagram page, Khumo can be seen strolling with her mom and discussing the "secret garden", where she once had her birthday party.

"I don't remember this place, I have no idea what this place is called. Oh yeah - it's called a secret place. Wow, it's actually a secret and a garden. I'm shocked! No wonder they call it a secret garden," said Khumo.

WATCH | Khumo's sermon on 'power women' is everything!

Khumo has some wise words for all women.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Khumo pleaded with her mom not to reveal the secret on Instagram because she doesn't want people to start "hating" her for what she did.

"Mom, whatever you do, don't post it on Instagram because we are not allowed to tell anybody the secret. People will start hating me for what I did and I don't want people to hate me!"

Cava the video:

Known as Khumopanda on social media, the little star is the owner of Tiny Huggs children's beauty range and hair products. She is known for her cute and candid Instagram videos and cameos on the family's reality show, Mo and Mome.

She told TshisaLIVE last year that she believes respecting her customers is the key to success.

"My parents have taught me to respect my customers - because if I don’t, I will lose my job," she said.

She also said girls should aspire to be not just "a housewife" but a "power woman".

MORE:

IN MEMES | Khumo is not a cheese girl because she prefers polony

Khumo wins everything!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Mzansi can’t get enough of Khumo on Mo and Mome’s reality show

Khumo is a whole mood.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Talk about starting young! Here’s how these celeb kids are securing the bag

Several celeb kids are on the way to becoming entrepreneurs
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Halala! Lerato Kganyago confirms she's married TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his ... TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA on Bonang: She can’t be used, she’s a goddess TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | DJ Zinhle congratulates Pearl on her massive new home TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA apologises amid 'm-word' backlash: 'I understand now that's unacceptable' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X