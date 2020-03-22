WATCH | Cute! Khumo doesn't want her 'secret' to be shared on the 'gram
Tall Ass Mo and Mome Mahlangu's daughter Khumo is one of Mzansi's cutest celeb kids. She had hearts melting when she was filmed telling her mom not share the "secret garden" with the whole world.
In the video, posted by Mome on her Instagram page, Khumo can be seen strolling with her mom and discussing the "secret garden", where she once had her birthday party.
"I don't remember this place, I have no idea what this place is called. Oh yeah - it's called a secret place. Wow, it's actually a secret and a garden. I'm shocked! No wonder they call it a secret garden," said Khumo.
Khumo pleaded with her mom not to reveal the secret on Instagram because she doesn't want people to start "hating" her for what she did.
"Mom, whatever you do, don't post it on Instagram because we are not allowed to tell anybody the secret. People will start hating me for what I did and I don't want people to hate me!"
Cava the video:
Known as Khumopanda on social media, the little star is the owner of Tiny Huggs children's beauty range and hair products. She is known for her cute and candid Instagram videos and cameos on the family's reality show, Mo and Mome.
She told TshisaLIVE last year that she believes respecting her customers is the key to success.
"My parents have taught me to respect my customers - because if I don’t, I will lose my job," she said.
She also said girls should aspire to be not just "a housewife" but a "power woman".