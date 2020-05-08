That was not my intention at all - Prince Kaybee denies 'rapey' comment claims

Prince Kaybee has responded to claims that he dropped a “rapey” comment while weighing in on a debate about women saying no to advances from men.

The topic was sparked by a Twitter user on Tuesday who tweeted: “Why do men challenge you when you decline something they offer you? Keep your 'why not' I sure as hell didn’t stutter.”

Soon a debate ensued, and Kaybee weighed in, suggesting that it was all about the tone in which the woman said no.

“I think the tone in which you deliver matters ..., sometimes the 'No' is inviting,” he tweeted.