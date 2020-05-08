TshisaLIVE

That was not my intention at all - Prince Kaybee denies 'rapey' comment claims

08 May 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee came under fire for his comments.
Prince Kaybee came under fire for his comments.
Image: Prince Kaybee's Instagram

Prince Kaybee has responded to claims that he dropped a “rapey” comment while weighing in on a debate about women saying no to advances from men.

The topic was sparked by a Twitter user on Tuesday who tweeted: “Why do men challenge you when you decline something they offer you? Keep your 'why not' I sure as hell didn’t stutter.”

Soon a debate ensued, and Kaybee weighed in, suggesting that it was all about the tone in which the woman said no.

“I think the tone in which you deliver matters ..., sometimes the 'No' is inviting,” he tweeted.

While some agreed with Kaybee's sentiment and said some women may need some convincing, others slammed him for not understanding that “no means no”.

Kaybee responded to these by saying he understood that no means no, but his girlfriend had said “no” many times. He added that sometimes the “no” meant “come back for more”.

One user said that Kaybee's comments sounded “rapey”, to which he responded that it was not his “intention at all”.

He also urged the user to “please reset”.

Ludacris played Prince Kaybee's track for his kids and they went crazy!

Talk about international recognition! 'Gugulethu' even has Ludacris' kids stanning.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Prince Kaybee wants to come out of lockdown 'like a brand new artist'

Prince Kaybee hopes his journey in the music industry has inspired up and coming talent out there.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Uzalo’s Nelisa Mchunu: Please don’t be afraid to report rape

"Rapists don't deserve to be out in the streets terrorising women"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences

"Nobody deserves to have their innocence taken away from them. No matter what."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences TshisaLIVE
  2. Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over open letter to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video' TshisaLIVE
  4. Siya Kolisi gives back to women who once gave his family food to help them ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando Duma receives her EFF artist relief pay cheque TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X