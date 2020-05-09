Ayanda Thabethe on lockdown regulations: There are a lot of conflicting messages

“As people become increasingly frustrated, the way the government communicates needs a rethink,” Khaya said.

Ayanda said she felt the same way after hearing the president speak recently.

“That was one of my comments after the president gave his address. There was a lot of information missing that he needed to supply, given the context in which he relayed that we should engage.”

She said there were often conflicting messages from the to.

“There are lots of conflicting messages like children going to school while parents are expected to stay at home. There needs to be clarity and rationale behind these decisions so they are understood by all,” she said.

Ayanda has been vocal about the lockdown regulations in recent weeks.

After the most recent address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, she said: “I don’t know how I feel after that address. I know the ministers will expand but I was hoping for more details from the president himself."