Ayanda Thabethe on lockdown regulations: There are a lot of conflicting messages

09 May 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Ayanda Thabethe has weighed in on the lockdown regulations.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Thabethe

TV personality and actress Ayanda Thabethe is the latest celeb to question government's lockdown regulations, claiming that often the message coming from leadership was conflicting.

Ayanda weighed in on a debate about the regulations this week after author Khaya Dlanga posted a statement on Instagram calling on government to “supply rationales behind certain decisions”, arguing that it can lead to buy in from the public.

“As people become increasingly frustrated, the way the government communicates needs a rethink,” Khaya said.

Ayanda said she felt the same way after hearing the president speak recently.

“That was one of my comments after the president gave his address. There was a lot of information missing that he needed to supply, given the context in which he relayed that we should engage.”

She said there were often conflicting messages from the to.

“There are lots of conflicting messages like children going to school while parents are expected to stay at home. There needs to be clarity and rationale behind these decisions so they are understood by all,” she said.

Ayanda has been vocal about the lockdown regulations in recent weeks.

After the most recent address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, she said: “I don’t know how I feel after that address. I know the ministers will expand but I was hoping for more details from the president himself."

Celebs react to 'lockdown level four' after Cyril Ramaphosa's address

Everyone agrees there's still a long road ahead, but at least Mzansi will still have it's humour, right?
2 weeks ago

Rami Chuene: 'We can't end the lockdown too soon'

"We must do it in phases or stages. We gonna have to be patient, trust the process and #StayAtHome"
2 weeks ago

'Skeem Saam's' Pebetsi Matlaila shares intimate #LockdownConfessions

Lockdown has been a teacher for your fave
4 days ago

