WATCH | Zakes Bantwini & Nandi Madida's son Shaka 'has a farm'

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini’s three-year-old son, Shaka, may just be the cutest celeb child in Mzansi, and did you know that he even grows his own produce?

While some celeb kids are out here slaying the ‘Gram, Shaka is out there farming.

His mom posted a beautiful video of Shaka this week holding a basket full of amadumbe from his farm.

In the video, Shaka says proudly: “This is from my farm, yeah that's my farm.”

In the caption, Nandi wrote. “These are my son Shaka’s amadumbe from his farm in KZN”.