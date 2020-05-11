TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Forget the 'DMF' bachelor, viewers want beautiful Angie & squad for themselves

11 May 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Twenty-seven-year-old 'Date My Family' bachelor Nkosinathi Mzila wanted a beautiful woman and he got one.
Image: Via Twitter

After seeing how beautiful the women who were representing Date My Family's Angie were, viewers quickly forgot about the bachelor Nkosinathi Mzila who was looking for love because they wanted the ladies for themselves.

Angie was one of the bachelorettes chosen as a potential date whom Nkosinathi could select ... However, the beauty of Angie and her squad Natasha, Tanya and Kutlwano made it hard for viewers to focus on anything else after they appeared.

The group of friends ticked all the right boxes for the reality show viewers. So much so that they immediately launched a Twitter FBI/CIA mission to find out who the girls were  on different social media platforms. These were the type of women, tweeps said, that they wanted to have as friends, even if it was only virtually.

Nkosinathi met the rest of the family, who were all right by all accounts, but even he couldn't ignore that the bar was set very high by Angie and her squad.

The 27-year-old bachelor ended up choosing Angie and viewers agreed she was the right choice.

Check out their reactions to the girl squad below.

