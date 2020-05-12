TshisaLIVE

Euphonik praises EFF's music industry Covid-19 relief

'Great work quietly being done by EFF to help alleviate some pressure in the music industry'

12 May 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Euphonik is giving the EFF the props for financially aiding musicians.
Euphonik is giving the EFF the props for financially aiding musicians.
Image: Supplied

Euphonik has joined the list of celebs who have given the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) the nod for their efforts to help musicians during the tough Covid-19 times.

On Freedom Day last month, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed the party had taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception.

Feeling the political party was doing right by musicians, international DJ Euphonik this week shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking the party for helping support musicians who are without work due to the pandemic.

“Great work quietly being done by EFF to help alleviate some of the pressure in the music industry. Thank you guys!”

Euphonik was joined by renowned radio host DJ Fresh, who said the political party was aiding musicians who were struggling to receive relief.  

“Agreed! Thanks on behalf of all those who got relief. It will never be enough, but it’s better than no relief, or being made to jump through hoops and still getting no relief!”

When a tweep engaged Fresh, saying he thought SA celebs were rich and did not need  help, the veteran radio host put him straight.

“I suggest you tag those who made you feel like that. Majority of artists in this country live from gig to mouth and don’t even qualify for bonds or vehicle finance because income is not constant or guaranteed.”

Last week the EFF blessed Ntando Duma's bank account as part of their measures to help artists.

Taking to Twitter, an excited Ntando said she had received a payment notification referenced “EFF Relief Fund”.

Ntando was not the only one who was smiling about her bank account.

Rapper Fifi Cooper suggested that she, too, may have received money from the political party. Retweeting Ntando's tweet, Fifi wrote: “The best notification FNB has ever sent ka 2020.”

Euphonik: You wouldn’t transport cocaine, so why risk alcohol when it is banned?

Just don't break lockdown rules, okay?!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

DJ Tira claps back hard at claims he is faking this DJ thing

"You need to go to school and stop thinking Djing is an easy option to make a living"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Euphonik vs ‘Black Twitter’: It’s just a handful of people with too much time on their hands

DJ Euphonik threw shade at Black Twitter.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

DJ Euphonik: I'm creating 'feel good' playlists to help people with their mental health and anxiety

"I encourage people to take their career into their own hands and work on platforms that they will have full control over."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora’s' Sicelo Buthelezi: When people stop me in the street, I tell them I ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Inside Ferguson Films' level 4 lockdown set: We’re excited to be back ... TshisaLIVE
  3. #JusticeForBobo: Somizi will pay for Andile ‘Bobo’ Mchunu’s coffin TshisaLIVE
  4. Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Zakes Bantwini & Nandi Madida's son Shaka 'has a farm' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X