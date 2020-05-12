Euphonik praises EFF's music industry Covid-19 relief

Euphonik has joined the list of celebs who have given the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) the nod for their efforts to help musicians during the tough Covid-19 times.

On Freedom Day last month, EFF leader Julius Malema revealed the party had taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the political party from its inception.

Feeling the political party was doing right by musicians, international DJ Euphonik this week shared his gratitude on Twitter, thanking the party for helping support musicians who are without work due to the pandemic.

“Great work quietly being done by EFF to help alleviate some of the pressure in the music industry. Thank you guys!”