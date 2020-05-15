Somizi is here for Black Coffee’s spicy clapbacks

One Twitter user laughed at the room Black Coffee was stepping out of and suggested it may have been "Midrand", which is stereotypically home to people who have apartments with little furniture

Feeling the tweep was being silly, the DJ hit back, asking whether he wanted to see a "room divider" in his apartment to prove he has got furniture.

Another user claimed he was disappointed by Black Coffee's "musk" choice, asking why he didn't support the ones South Africans were making.

Coffee apologised to the follower with a snap of well-known Musk sweets, which carried the label "extra strong."

Coffee got a few people stanning more over Somizi, who shared screenshots of the clapbacks. The Idols SA judge added: "I stan... polite but hit back hard sarcastically. You are me, I am you."