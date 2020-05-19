TshisaLIVE

Comedian Ndumiso Lindi’s mother-in-law dies after contracting Covid-19

19 May 2020 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Ndumiso Lindi's family is mourning the loss of his mother-in-law.
Image: Via Instagram

Tragedy has hit comedian Ndumiso Lindi's family after his wife's mother contracted and later died from the coronavirus.

Ndumiso took to Instagram to share the news, saying his family was finding it hard to cope after his mother-in-law died on Monday.

The comedian said his mother-in-law had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and had been self-isolating but had to be admitted to hospital on Sunday when she had trouble breathing.

It’s been a sad day, earlier today we lost my mother-in-law. We’re not coping. She tested positive for Covid 19 last week and was self-isolating. Last night she was admitted because she couldn’t breathe properly. Today we lost her.”

Ndumiso is a well-known comedian, best known for the Married But Not To Each Other comedy tour in which he paired up with Tumi Morake.

The comedian asked for prayers for his departed mother-in-law and for his family, particularly his wife. He went on to thank his mother-in-law for loving him like her biological son.

“Pray for her soul, pray for the family and pray for my wife. Rest In Peace Jalamba, MaTshezi ... thank you for loving me as your own son,” Ndumiso said.

