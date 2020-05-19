Sorry fam! Cassper is NOT joining 'Skeem Saam'

Skeem Saam have rubbished speculation on social media that rapper Cassper Nyovest is set to join the popular soapie, telling TshisaLIVE that it is simply untrue.

The hashtag #CassperOnSkeemSaam topped the Twitter trends list on Tuesday after users on the platform claimed the star would soon be on screens.

Some claimed that he would make his debut in June, while others said he would start appearing from as early as this week.

One user claimed the news had been announced by Cassper's bestie Carpo, while another said it was leaked by a cast member on the show.

There was also no consensus on the role the rapper would play.

Well, if it all sounds a little sketchy to be true, that would be because it is.

Skeem Saam publicist Sumaya Mogola told TshisaLIVE this week that the reports were “not true” and Cassper was not going to be appearing on their show any time soon.

So, the closest fans may come to seeing Mufasa in Turfloop is through the lions that chased Koloi.