WATCH | Social media divided after open letter to Somizi claiming he takes 'all the jobs'
An open letter to media personality Somizi Mhlongo, calling for the industry to stop recycling the same people, threatened to nearly split social media on Tuesday.
The letter, delivered in a video on Twitter, went viral this week. In it, a woman talked about her struggles to find a job, whereas Somizi was everywhere "getting all the jobs".
"I wake early and go for auditions and stand in long queues with many people in front of me not knowing when it'll be our turn... but here's a person called Somizi, he's all over the TV.
"Where are we supposed to work if he's getting all the jobs?"
The woman went on to claim that other industry people were staying in their lane.
"I mean, let's look at songstress Kelly Khumalo, she stuck to just making music and is giving other people a chance. Somizi on the other hand, he's on Idols SA, a comedy show [referring to his roast] ... he's even on Metro FM. I see him on TV and also hear him on the radio, it's too much."
She also claimed the star was not adding value at Metro FM and asked for him to step aside and give other people a chance.
"This industry is playing with us and as South Africans we are afraid of the truth. You just watch the space, we are only going to make the same people have money while we stay jobless at home with no money."
Somizi has not replied to the woman's claims.
The open letter landed the Idols SA judge on the trends list on Tuesday morning, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.
While some felt the woman in the video raised a valid point, others felt the woman was attacking Somizi and could have found a better way address her frustrations.
Here are some of the reactions:
She has a very valid point.. The industry comprises of the same people.. No new talent whatsoever... However this feel like an attack to Somizi... She could have found a better way to say this.— Rixongile (@ShazMabunda) May 18, 2020
Truth is Somizi is getting all these deals because o gay. Reality show ya haye was about his relationship and wedding being a focal point(I’m sure bare they were breaking barriers). Ko Idols, ke ‘somgaga’ entertaining is by being gay. Soon gay men is all we’ll see mo t.v.— Bothlale Phawe (@PhaweBothlale) May 19, 2020
Hebana Somizi does not hire himself, production companies do.. Just write your "so called open letter" to the Production Companies baby. Unfortunately you can't take Somizi's talent away from him. Umona yhini kanti kubantu abamnyama🤔🤔— Zukoz (@Nozuko90449169) May 19, 2020
So she also blame somizi for not getting acting jobs? O bitter sesi.yeerrrr— MONEY (@ThatMoneyFlo1) May 19, 2020
Somizi is using his platform to market himself to potential brands. Sis is online just complaining....— Nosipho (@MkhabNos) May 19, 2020