Ayanda Borotho reflects on being 'ostracised' for being pretty or smart
'This is me healing the little girl who was made to feel bad for being too good'
Actress Ayanda Borotho hopes to inspire women who are still struggling to embrace their greatness through her own journey.
The actress-turned-author recently clinched a prestigious nod for her philanthropic endeavors. She has been nominated for a place in this year’s list showcasing the United Nations' Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Under 40, Global 100.
MIPAD identifies persons of African descent who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and have contributed significantly to globally relevant causes in public and private sectors from all over the world.
The nomination acknowledges and celebrates Ayanda’s social activism and humanitarian efforts through her work with NPC Phatha Africa.
The nod made her realise the journey to healing was still long for her when she struggled to fully embrace her nomination.
"I have never been someone who celebrates accolades or successes. I downplay big milestones in my life, and I often don't know how to accept a compliment. I know that comes from a brokenness from days when adults or teachers acknowledged that I was smart, other children would ostracise me for that. When I was told I was pretty, other children again ostracised me."
Ayanda felt it all came from brokenness inflicted on her as a child labelled "vain" when good things happened in her life.
The actress has become popular for constantly stirring up uncomfortable topics and standing her ground in debates around issues including patriarchy and feminism.
"We (adult women) are the worst bullies. Especially emotional bullying. Of course, I deal with it better now because I understand how much of our judgement is actually a projection of our own pain. Others become a mirror of what we are or are not, what we wish for but don't have, where we are stuck or where we have not reached," she said.
The author encouraged people to embrace going back to heal parts of their past that have negatively affected them in their adult lives.
"This is me healing the little girl who was made to feel bad for being too good. And healing the woman who stopped celebrating her greatness for fear of being disliked."
Read the full inspiring post below.
View this post on Instagram
(LONG BUT WORTH IT)..I have never been someone who celebrates accolades or successes. I downplay big milestones in my life and I often don't know how to accept a compliment. I know that comes from a brokenness that when adults or teachers acknowledged that I was smart, other children would ostrasise me for that. When I was told I was pretty, other children again ostrasised me..so much so that my boyfriends were the target (not that they were innocent)... But it became "sizomthathela indoda lo sibone ke ukuthi how being smart and pretty will save her." I hated being the centre of attraction for anything, including my own birthday. And it all came from brokenness inflicted on me as a child labelled "vain" when good things happened to me. I have seen it play out in other people's lives and even in my adult life, I have had these experiences. When you achieve, it becomes you think you are better. Let me tell you, WE (adult women that is) are the worst bullies. Especially emotional bullying. Of course I deal better with it now because I understand how much of our JUDGEMENT is actually PROJECTION of our own pain. Others become a mirror of what we are or are not, what we wish for but don't have, where we are stuck or where we have not reached. I share this in the Dudu Syndrome chapter 4 of my book but will share more on my "healing" series coming soon. For a long time I associated my ACHIEVEMENTS with REJECTION. Part of my Unbecoming to Become is working on that aspect of me. I'm sharing this for 2 reasons. 1. To officially announce my nomination on 2020 Most Influential People of African Descent, Under 40, 100 Global List, as part of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2015 - 2024). 2. Our becoming journey never ends. It requires we do the work and as we do, other wounds will show up. It's ok. Acknowledge them and what caused them. Take responsibility for healing them. This is me healing the little girl who was made to feel bad for being too good. And healing the woman who stopped celebrating her GREATNESS for fear of being disliked. There. Happy Healing Monday. #UnbecomingToBecome #BecomingMe #MyJourneyBackToSelf