Ayanda Borotho reflects on being 'ostracised' for being pretty or smart

Actress Ayanda Borotho hopes to inspire women who are still struggling to embrace their greatness through her own journey.

The actress-turned-author recently clinched a prestigious nod for her philanthropic endeavors. She has been nominated for a place in this year’s list showcasing the United Nations' Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), Under 40, Global 100.

MIPAD identifies persons of African descent who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and have contributed significantly to globally relevant causes in public and private sectors from all over the world.

The nomination acknowledges and celebrates Ayanda’s social activism and humanitarian efforts through her work with NPC Phatha Africa.

The nod made her realise the journey to healing was still long for her when she struggled to fully embrace her nomination.

"I have never been someone who celebrates accolades or successes. I downplay big milestones in my life, and I often don't know how to accept a compliment. I know that comes from a brokenness from days when adults or teachers acknowledged that I was smart, other children would ostracise me for that. When I was told I was pretty, other children again ostracised me."

Ayanda felt it all came from brokenness inflicted on her as a child labelled "vain" when good things happened in her life.

The actress has become popular for constantly stirring up uncomfortable topics and standing her ground in debates around issues including patriarchy and feminism.

"We (adult women) are the worst bullies. Especially emotional bullying. Of course, I deal with it better now because I understand how much of our judgement is actually a projection of our own pain. Others become a mirror of what we are or are not, what we wish for but don't have, where we are stuck or where we have not reached," she said.

The author encouraged people to embrace going back to heal parts of their past that have negatively affected them in their adult lives.

"This is me healing the little girl who was made to feel bad for being too good. And healing the woman who stopped celebrating her greatness for fear of being disliked."

Read the full inspiring post below.