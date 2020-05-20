TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa has big plans for Scorpion Kings show - here’s how it will be different

20 May 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa is planning a virtual concert.
DJ Maphorisa is planning a virtual concert.
Image: DJ Maphorisa's Instagram

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza may be laying low at the moment because of the lockdown but they are planning a heck of a jol when things start to settle down.

The duo, who have been dominating music charts for months, had to postpone their epic Scorpion Kings live show at the Sun Arena, Pretoria, in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A new date was set for August 9, but Maphorisa this week suggested that this may be changed again - and that show could be completely different.

Here’s what we know so far:

It will be a live stream

“We are working on doing a live stream show on August 9,” Maphorisa told fans this week.

Your ticket will still be valid

“Your tickets are still valid for the next date,” he reassured fans last month.

It's going to be one hell of a long set

The pair have recorded dozens of songs together and seem to drop a new project every week - including an upcoming album from Kabza.

There could be a second show once lockdown is lifted, with an announcement at level 1

“Immediately when we get to level 1, we will announce a new date,” he told his followers this week.

While some fans were excited at the prospect, others weren't sure about this new arrangement and asked if they could get a refund if it goes all digital

MORE:

WATCH | Maphorisa took on Tira in a DJ battle and here's who Mzansi thinks won

Who do you think came out on top?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa joins Kelly Khumalo in prayer, but his plea left the streets howling!

Phori's singing skills need prayers nje...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

DJ Maphorisa says he’s not affected by lockdown piracy: 'It's 2020 what the hell is piracy anyway?'

But a study finds his music is among the most downloaded illegally.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media divided after open letter to Somizi claiming he takes 'all ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99's' drone camera left viewers totally disappointed! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo on justice for Senzo Meyiwa: I am no longer scared to speak TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets dragged into the #AKAvsSizwe feud: I'll discipline that laaitie ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X