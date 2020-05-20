Maphorisa has big plans for Scorpion Kings show - here’s how it will be different

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza may be laying low at the moment because of the lockdown but they are planning a heck of a jol when things start to settle down.

The duo, who have been dominating music charts for months, had to postpone their epic Scorpion Kings live show at the Sun Arena, Pretoria, in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A new date was set for August 9, but Maphorisa this week suggested that this may be changed again - and that show could be completely different.

Here’s what we know so far:

It will be a live stream

“We are working on doing a live stream show on August 9,” Maphorisa told fans this week.

Your ticket will still be valid

“Your tickets are still valid for the next date,” he reassured fans last month.