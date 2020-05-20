Maphorisa has big plans for Scorpion Kings show - here’s how it will be different
DJ Maphorisa and Kabza may be laying low at the moment because of the lockdown but they are planning a heck of a jol when things start to settle down.
The duo, who have been dominating music charts for months, had to postpone their epic Scorpion Kings live show at the Sun Arena, Pretoria, in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A new date was set for August 9, but Maphorisa this week suggested that this may be changed again - and that show could be completely different.
Here’s what we know so far:
It will be a live stream
“We are working on doing a live stream show on August 9,” Maphorisa told fans this week.
Your ticket will still be valid
“Your tickets are still valid for the next date,” he reassured fans last month.
Ur tickets are still valid for the next date https://t.co/BE940wAG66— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) April 29, 2020
It's going to be one hell of a long set
The pair have recorded dozens of songs together and seem to drop a new project every week - including an upcoming album from Kabza.
dnt worry take ur time https://t.co/1Rs2miRMo2— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) April 26, 2020
Oreng Moody @KabzaDeSmall_ album dropping 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/mDW7UJky4d— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) May 17, 2020
There could be a second show once lockdown is lifted, with an announcement at level 1
“Immediately when we get to level 1, we will announce a new date,” he told his followers this week.
immediately whn we get to level 1 will announce a new date— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) May 18, 2020
We working on doing a live stream show on da 9Aug https://t.co/WHAhYFrLpU
While some fans were excited at the prospect, others weren't sure about this new arrangement and asked if they could get a refund if it goes all digital