TshisaLIVE

Police ministry 'not aware' of Kelly Khumalo's letter on Senzo Meyiwa murder

20 May 2020 - 09:00 By Masego Seemela
Police are unaware of the letter songstress Kelly Khumalo claims she wrote to them.
Police are unaware of the letter songstress Kelly Khumalo claims she wrote to them.
Image: Instagram/Kelly Khumalo

Police have responded to songstress Kelly Khumalo's claims that she sent them a letter regarding the death of her former boyfriend and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Senzo was gunned down at Kelly's family home in Vosloorus during an alleged house robbery in 2014. There have been no arrests made in the case to date.

In a candid video posted to her Instagram page over the weekend, Kelly spoke about the toll the investigation into Senzo's murder had taken on her. She also claimed to have written a letter to the police about the matter but allegedly had not received any response.

“Someone in charge is not doing anything. I have written a letter to the police. No one has even bothered to answer me or say ‘Kelly we are doing something about this’.”

Kelly Khumalo on justice for Senzo Meyiwa: I am no longer scared to speak

"The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, acting police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said they were not aware of any letter being sent by Kelly to police.

“In relation to claims or allegations by Ms Khumalo on a video on social media about a letter written to the department of police, the ministry of police is not aware of such a letter but wishes to assure the nation that police are working around the clock to ensure that this case gets resolved.”

She added that Senzo's murder “is still under investigation and receiving the necessary attention it deserves”.

Kelly has been the target of the public's outrage and criticism, and has been at the forefront of widespread speculation surrounding Senzo's murder.

In her video, the singer said she had stayed silent about the matter for many years, but she could no longer sweep things under the carpet.

“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”

Last week eNCA reported that police minister Bheki Cele had appointed a team of four prosecutors to work closely with police investigating Senzo's death.

In December last year, AfriForum demanded a formal inquest into the death of the soccer star and wanted witnesses to be cross-examined.

The organisation's CEO Kallie Kriel said: “The formal inquest will give advocate [Gerrie] Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to Test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses. This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for [Senzo] Meyiwa’s death.”

READ MORE

5 times Kelly Khumalo has spoken on the Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Kelly Khumalo has constantly had to defend her name about ongoing accusations that she's responsible for the death of Senzo Meyiwa,
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kelly Khumalo makes it clear alcohol won’t unlock ‘confessions’ out of her

"Sweety I can drink bottles of Controversy to heaven and back, ayikho lento ocabanga ukuthi uzoyithola."
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

WATCH | Kelly K wants to know where her share of the R150m Covid-19 relief fund is

The Controversy queen wants answers regarding her portion of the artists' relief fund.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Social media divided after open letter to Somizi claiming he takes 'all ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything! TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99's' drone camera left viewers totally disappointed! TshisaLIVE
  4. Kelly Khumalo on justice for Senzo Meyiwa: I am no longer scared to speak TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets dragged into the #AKAvsSizwe feud: I'll discipline that laaitie ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Back to school: Grade 7 and 12 pupils to return to class during lockdown
'A spouse of a soldier deploys with a soldier': Life in the army during Covid-19
X