Police ministry 'not aware' of Kelly Khumalo's letter on Senzo Meyiwa murder

In a statement issued to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, acting police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said they were not aware of any letter being sent by Kelly to police.

“In relation to claims or allegations by Ms Khumalo on a video on social media about a letter written to the department of police, the ministry of police is not aware of such a letter but wishes to assure the nation that police are working around the clock to ensure that this case gets resolved.”

She added that Senzo's murder “is still under investigation and receiving the necessary attention it deserves”.

Kelly has been the target of the public's outrage and criticism, and has been at the forefront of widespread speculation surrounding Senzo's murder.

In her video, the singer said she had stayed silent about the matter for many years, but she could no longer sweep things under the carpet.

“The matter of my daughter’s father needs to be put to an end. It has been six years. I have been a victim of this matter for many years and I am tired. I am going to speak. I am no longer afraid of speaking.”

Last week eNCA reported that police minister Bheki Cele had appointed a team of four prosecutors to work closely with police investigating Senzo's death.

In December last year, AfriForum demanded a formal inquest into the death of the soccer star and wanted witnesses to be cross-examined.

The organisation's CEO Kallie Kriel said: “The formal inquest will give advocate [Gerrie] Nel and the interested parties the opportunity to Test the evidence and cross-examine the witnesses. This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for [Senzo] Meyiwa’s death.”