DJ Black Coffee explains emotional attachment behind buying a stake in Gallo Music Investments

21 May 2020 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
DJ Black Coffee has proven business acumen.
Image: Instagram/DJ Black Coffee

As the whole country continues to stan DJ Black Coffee's latest money move, he has shared the inspiration behind his partnership with Gallo Music Investments.

Black Coffee shared that the potential changes to the industry that this deal promises are super important to him.

“This deal is important because it's not about me, it's about what this means for the collective SA Music community, the music ecosystem. It's about changing the narrative from what was a highly exploitative system, to one of renewal and fairness.

Black Coffee added that the partnership was going to change the future of the industry, and, for him, it had a lot to do with the heritage of SA music and how Gallo's former artists shaped the musician he is today.

“Stimela, Splash, Rex Rabanye, Philip Tabane & Malombo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Miriam Makeba, Lucky Dube and Mahlatini and the Mahotela Queens are some of the artists that I grew up listening to and they literally shaped the sound I create today.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Black Coffee said this was the first of many moves to change the landscape of SA’s — and the continent’s — music industry.

“The music in the Gallo catalogue is some of the most culturally rich that has ever been created in this country. The partnership with Lebashe to invest in the catalogue, and masters, is more than just a business transaction — it’s about creating an environment in which artists and creatives have a truly equitable stake,” he said.

“It is also the beginning of an industry revolution where African artists are part of structures that are fair and to encourage new ways to monetise content,” he added.

Congratulatory messages flooded the TL for the DJ, who is set on changing the SA music scene as we know it!

