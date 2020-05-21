DJ Black Coffee explains emotional attachment behind buying a stake in Gallo Music Investments
As the whole country continues to stan DJ Black Coffee's latest money move, he has shared the inspiration behind his partnership with Gallo Music Investments.
Black Coffee shared that the potential changes to the industry that this deal promises are super important to him.
“This deal is important because it's not about me, it's about what this means for the collective SA Music community, the music ecosystem. It's about changing the narrative from what was a highly exploitative system, to one of renewal and fairness.”
I’m honoured to announce that my investment company @FlightModeSA has officially acquired a stake in Gallo Music Group, as a part of a newly signed equity deal, I am now one of the major shareholders of this incredible piece of South African Music culture and history.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 20, 2020
With Gallo as one of the greatest music company’s in the world, we can start to build a new equitable African Music narrative, in an environment where the artist thrives.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 20, 2020
Black Coffee added that the partnership was going to change the future of the industry, and, for him, it had a lot to do with the heritage of SA music and how Gallo's former artists shaped the musician he is today.
“Stimela, Splash, Rex Rabanye, Philip Tabane & Malombo, Oliver Mtukudzi, Miriam Makeba, Lucky Dube and Mahlatini and the Mahotela Queens are some of the artists that I grew up listening to and they literally shaped the sound I create today.”
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Black Coffee said this was the first of many moves to change the landscape of SA’s — and the continent’s — music industry.
“The music in the Gallo catalogue is some of the most culturally rich that has ever been created in this country. The partnership with Lebashe to invest in the catalogue, and masters, is more than just a business transaction — it’s about creating an environment in which artists and creatives have a truly equitable stake,” he said.
“It is also the beginning of an industry revolution where African artists are part of structures that are fair and to encourage new ways to monetise content,” he added.
Congratulatory messages flooded the TL for the DJ, who is set on changing the SA music scene as we know it!
Ever since I met you, @realblackcoffee you’ve always been a visionary. I’m so PROUD beyond what words can express. Congrats on ur on ur Gallo Music Group share acquisition. Gallo is the heritage of our SA music This is an important event in the history of African music industry. pic.twitter.com/e1xNQ9hbOY— AkhiweOutNow (@OskidoIBelieve) May 20, 2020
Black Coffee that nigga foreal!!!!! All the flowers!!!! Respect!!!! Inspiring!!!! Love!!!!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020
Finally someone will sign me !!! Yhaz wena Coffee these other record labels didn't see my singing talent !!! Now I have a door in 😂😂😂 This is major !!!!! Congrats to you and your family because this is generational https://t.co/5pTFBK0Yvp— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 20, 2020