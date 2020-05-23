Somizi shrugs off the hate: I don’t have a bad day, hun

Somizi has fired a shot at his haters, warning them that whatever they do, it won’t get him down.

The star has been the talk of social media dozens of times over the last few years, as trolls take aim at this personal life. This led to one fan asking if being Somizi was a tough job - and if it ever became too much.

“How life was going to be great if everyone was minding his/her own business like Somizi. Do you ever have a bad day? Or ever worried on who says what about you?” the user asked.

Somizi told the user that there was no such thing as a bad day in his vocab.

“I don’t have a bad day, hun. Worrying about what is said about me? Never! That would be the day I rob myself of this beautiful, short-lived, unpredictable thing called life. Ngeke. Never. Andizi,” he said

He added that the “sooner we all do that, the better our lives will be, fulfilled and purposeful”.