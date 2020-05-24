Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae

There might be a worldwide deadly pandemic at hand, but not all is doom and gloom for actor The Queen actor Vuyo Ngcukana, who had a young romantic dinner with his bae, actress Renate Stuurman.

Better known for his role of Schumacher on the hit telenovela, Vuyo shared how excited he was after he got a surprise package of meat from 947 presenter Anele Mdoda for her birthday. He celebrated by having a dinner date with the love of his life.

The actor explained the dinner date was also to celebrate the good things they, as a couple, have been experiencing lately.

Vuyo took to Twitter and shared intimate snaps of their young romantic dinner suggesting he was enjoying life to the maximum.

“Today my heart is bursting at the seams, with so many good things happening at once, answered prayers all around and a surprise dinner to celebrate. Thank you, Renate,” he tweeted.