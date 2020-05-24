TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest blown away by this young performer

24 May 2020 - 12:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Rapper Cassper Nyovest told his fans not to underestimate other people.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest told his fans not to underestimate other people.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Talk about judging a book by it's cover!

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was blown away by a video that he saw on his Twitter TL recently.

In the video, a man appears on screen with long white braids and sings along to Adele’s When We Were Young.

Though it started off a bit shaky, the man sang his heart out and was soon belting out an incredible rendition of the song.

Like us, Cassper thought the video was going to be a comedy at first and prepared to laugh, but was left shocked by the man's talent.

“I really thought I was gonna laugh throughout this video but that voice blew me away and I ended up just watching in awe.”

Mufasa sang the man's praises and confessed that you can't really judge a book by its cover, and underestimate people. 

Wow! What a f**king voice! What a f**king talent! Ska nyatsa batho! You really can't judge a book by its cover.” Yoh! he wrote.

MORE

Cassper clears the air on throwback tweet stanning over AKA

So AKA was really Cassper's fave?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Sorry fam! Cassper is NOT joining 'Skeem Saam'

Fans were excited at the prospect.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Bentleys and dreams: Cassper Nyovest on being an inspiration to the young black child

'I drove my first Bentley at 25 and I know some kid is out there watching me, and believing in his dreams because he saw me live out mine"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper on 2016 self-funded tour: 'We toured the country with a stage that cost 600k a night'

'We toured the whole country with a stage that costed 600k a night in 2016'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper: 'I am still 100% independent'

Cassper gives a young 411 on how he still owns 100% of his music.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sizwe Dhlomo sets the record straight after AKA insinuates his grandpa was an ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper’s anger pushes him over the edge: 'Where were y'all when AKA was ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'The Queen' actor Vuyo Ngcukana on coming to terms with his mother’s death 21 ... TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | #StudentTwitter teaches Lvovo a lesson he'll never forget! TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi shrugs off the hate: I don’t have a bad day, hun TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X