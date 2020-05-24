WATCH | Cassper Nyovest blown away by this young performer
Talk about judging a book by it's cover!
Rapper Cassper Nyovest was blown away by a video that he saw on his Twitter TL recently.
In the video, a man appears on screen with long white braids and sings along to Adele’s When We Were Young.
Though it started off a bit shaky, the man sang his heart out and was soon belting out an incredible rendition of the song.
Like us, Cassper thought the video was going to be a comedy at first and prepared to laugh, but was left shocked by the man's talent.
“I really thought I was gonna laugh throughout this video but that voice blew me away and I ended up just watching in awe.”
Mufasa sang the man's praises and confessed that you can't really judge a book by its cover, and underestimate people.
Wow! What a f**king voice! What a f**king talent! Ska nyatsa batho! You really can't judge a book by its cover.” Yoh! he wrote.