WATCH | BTS: Here's how DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small make their hits

24 May 2020 - 10:00 By Nonhlanha Msibi
DJ Maphorisa assists Kabza de Small to produce a blazing hot album in studio.
Image: DJ Maphorisa/ Twitter

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small have given fans a glimpse of their creative process, sharing a video on Twitter this week of them brainstorming Kabza's new album.

In the video the duo can be seen experimenting with different rhythms and tunes, and, like it or not, the song will make you tap your feet.

Kabza has been teasing the release of the highly-anticipated album for weeks, and excitement from fans is nearly at fever pitch.

The pair clearly don’t sleep because they are always in studio cooking up explosive songs and projects.

The duo recently launched their own channel, PianoHubTV, with Maphorisa telling TshisaLIVE that the channel is available on all streaming platforms.

“PianoHub is a movement that has transformed to cater for fans during this time. Our fans will be able to stream it on all digital platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and any available streaming service.” 

They also dropped a new album, Once upon a time in Lockdown, a month ago. The album was well received by music lovers.

