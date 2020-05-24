TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene hands classy clapback to tweep trying to 'shame' public breastfeeding

24 May 2020 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rami Chuene handed out a tactful clap back on her TL.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

For all the progress humanity has made in the year 2020, it seems some humans still insist on shaming women for choosing to breastfeed their infants in public places but actress Rami Chuene was not about to let any mommy-shaming flourish on her TL.

The actress ran into a tweet where a man expressed just how “uncomfortable” public breastfeeding leaves him.

Public breastfeeding makes me uncomfortable AF,” the guy said.

Moghel found a smart way to slam the tweep.

She went the sarcastic route and the TL loved her response.

The TL mostly agreed with Rami's take on the matter.

Uh mean, if a grown man has a problem with a woman feeding her baby ... that honestly sounds like a problem he should deal with.

*shrug*

