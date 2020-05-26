Kay Sibiya on his split from Judie: I will always hold her in high esteem

Fans are still in disbelief that another celebrity couple have called it quits.

Actor Kay Sibiya and his baby mama, Judie Kama, recently issued a statement confirming that they had decided to go their separate ways.

"My friend, partner, companion and the mother of our kids, I appreciate you so much. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey and thank you for your support. After much thought and consideration, Judie and I have decided to separate on amicable terms. I have much respect for her and I will always hold her in high esteem and regard.

"We know this might come as a sudden shock but please can you grant us space. There is a lot in the balance and this decision is bigger than us as it affects many people," read the statement posted by Kay.

After keeping their romance away from the spotlight for months, Kay took to his Instagram last year to publicly share how besotted he was with Judie. Soon after they announced that Judie was pregnant and that they would welcome their first child together. They became parents to lil Simba in mid-2019

Since their break up, the pair have posted fond Instagram stories featuring each other, showing their fans they are still "besties" and that while they may no longer be together, things aren't awks between them.

Here are their hilarious videos below: