Ayanda Borotho: ‘When you live in toxicity for too long, even darkness looks like light'
Actress Ayanda Borotho has been on a journey to rid herself of any toxicity in her life, and advises others to do so too.
The Isibaya actress has been vocal about how she was working on finding herself again and her pursuit of self-love.
Being nearly there, Ayanda shared her words of wisdom on Instagram with a picture she described as “a conquering spirit in me that I buried for so long”.
In an emotional post, Ayanda wrote: “When you live in toxicity for too long, even darkness looks like light. When you surround yourself with mediocrity for too long, even your greatness will start to look average.”
Ayanda explained how she was in a dark place and what helped was putting words to paper about her perspective of becoming a better her.
“This picture encompasses a conquering spirit in me that I buried for so long. One day I took out my pen and notepad, and this is what the journey of the first step of that day looks like today.”
We are Alkebulan (the original name for Azania). Alkebulan is in us. The beginning of creation. And we CAN restore Alkebulan. We will. One daughter at a time. One son at a time. May our light shine in us for eternity! MAYIBUYE!!!!! ------------------------------- Thank you for watching the videos. Phiwa and I read all your comments. I wish I could respond to all of you... Women! We are POWER...get the book!!!...I unpack so many of these issues in the book. #UnbecomingToBecome. At Exclusive and Bargain books and some independent bookstores and online...@zebmedia @afrokulcha Next Phiwa and I will talk about dating and sex. Sensitive but imperative topic. Many of you have asked for this topic as well.
In October, Ayanda shared an inspirational post on Instagram saying that pursuing yourself might be a painful process, but was rewarding when one is freed from the self-bound chains.
“Pursuing yourself is a painful process that will cost you relationships, spaces and material things. It will cost you everything you have ever known. Birth is painful. We must die to the world first to be birthed again to our true selves.”
The actress said the process meant one would have to tear apart every wall of lies in themselves first in order to rebuild their own truth.
“I hope you will pursue yourself above all else, even if it kills you, because what good is it to live buried alive?”
Ayanda said choosing yourself in a world that wants people to be everyone else but themselves was bravery of the highest form.
“We are the very key to our prison. Sometimes we don't even know it, sometimes we do but simply don't know how to unlock who we ought to be because our greatest fear is the very freedom we want.
“We fear what we know we are because we have been taught what we ought to be.”
The actress concluded her inspirational post on her journey back to self and explained that what people are now is all they know.
“The prisons are created for us, but we lock the doors. Just as we lock the doors, we can also unlock them.”