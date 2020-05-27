Ayanda Borotho: ‘When you live in toxicity for too long, even darkness looks like light'

Actress Ayanda Borotho has been on a journey to rid herself of any toxicity in her life, and advises others to do so too.

The Isibaya actress has been vocal about how she was working on finding herself again and her pursuit of self-love.

Being nearly there, Ayanda shared her words of wisdom on Instagram with a picture she described as “a conquering spirit in me that I buried for so long”.

In an emotional post, Ayanda wrote: “When you live in toxicity for too long, even darkness looks like light. When you surround yourself with mediocrity for too long, even your greatness will start to look average.”

Ayanda explained how she was in a dark place and what helped was putting words to paper about her perspective of becoming a better her.

“This picture encompasses a conquering spirit in me that I buried for so long. One day I took out my pen and notepad, and this is what the journey of the first step of that day looks like today.”