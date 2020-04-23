DJ Warras on 'anti-child grant' tweet backlash: I won’t be silenced by nameless, faceless people

DJ Warras has issued an apology for “offending” people with his anti social grant tweets, however, he needs Mzansi to know that he has a right to his opinion.

This after the radio personality was lambasted on social media, after he questioned the child grant system, claiming that “people should not be incentivised to have children they can't afford”.

His tweets were in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of an increase in the amount given to those collecting child grants. Current recipients will get an additional R300 in May, jumping to R500 extra from June to October, to help deal with the economic fallout from Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter after the major backlash, Warras issued a lengthy statement. He started off by making it clear that he didn't mean to offend people with his tweets.