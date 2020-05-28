Celebs hail US pastor who’s against the re-opening of his place of worship

Several Mzansi celebs, like media personality Dineo Ranaka, have hailed an American pastor who has stood against the re-opening of his place of worship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announced that places of worship would reopen under level 3 of the lockdown, but would be limited to 50 worshipers at a time. The decision has sparked an ongoing debate that continues to dominate the TL.

Dineo, like many others on social media, raised her concerns about churches being re-opened saying, "it's in times as such when leaders are separated from salesmen."

The media personality's views come after a Facebook statement by American singer and pastor Donnie McClurkin who announced he "would not be involved in any political ploy of such a dangerous decision" to have places for worship open during a worldwide pandemic.