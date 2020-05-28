Celebs hail US pastor who’s against the re-opening of his place of worship
"It's in times as such when leaders are separated from salesmen"
Several Mzansi celebs, like media personality Dineo Ranaka, have hailed an American pastor who has stood against the re-opening of his place of worship amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announced that places of worship would reopen under level 3 of the lockdown, but would be limited to 50 worshipers at a time. The decision has sparked an ongoing debate that continues to dominate the TL.
Dineo, like many others on social media, raised her concerns about churches being re-opened saying, "it's in times as such when leaders are separated from salesmen."
The media personality's views come after a Facebook statement by American singer and pastor Donnie McClurkin who announced he "would not be involved in any political ploy of such a dangerous decision" to have places for worship open during a worldwide pandemic.
Parts of the McClurkin's post read, "I will not be involved in a political ploy of such a dangerous decision to play to our religious sensibilities for political leverage.
"To suggest and instruct churches to re-open without meeting specific metrics given by the scientific medical experts is highly irresponsible, foolhardy and potentially dangerous to our well-being, especially to those in heavily affected areas."
The pastor added he'd continue to lean towards and adhere to reasonable medical experts. "Along with our governor and the wisdom of the holy spirit and my responsibility as a pastor of thousands," McClurkin expressed in the statement.
McClurkin explained that there would be no re-opening of any of his churches until it was safe for Americans to gather in the "house of worship".
Dineo was not the only one to hail the pastor's decision - music producer and club DJ Prince Kaybee gave the pastor praise using the words, "a leader".