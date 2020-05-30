From club moghel to beauty mogul: Zodwa Wabantu dishes on cosmetics line

TshisaLIVE

30 May 2020 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zodwa Wabantu launched a lipstick and petroleum jelly range recently.
Image: Zodwa Wabantu/ Instagram

Not content with dominating the club scene, Zodwa Wabantu is taking over the world of cosmetics and told TshisaLIVE she is even considering opening a store to sell her products.

Zodwa launched her own perfume range late last year and earlier this month announced a petroleum jelly and lipstick range.

It is all part of the star’s plan to create a cosmetics empire.

She told TshisaLIVE that she has spent a lot of the lockdown planning her moves and getting stock from manufacturers in China.

“Since I launched my perfume range, I have had this big idea for a beauty collection, these are just some of the ranges in the collection. I have so much that I want to release still, like body lotion, mascara, nail polish and other products. We are going level-by-level like the lockdown.”

She said that for now, orders can only be placed online while she negotiates with stores to carry her products.

Zodwa revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic had put a halt to her plans to take her perfume to stores in April.

“With the lockdown came overpricing and people not really going to stores. So we decided to hold back on putting it in stores. Besides, your big retailers need a lot of time to plan and you have to submit your products sometimes a year before they appear in stores.”

She is now looking at the possibility of opening her own retail store to sell all things Zodwa Wabantu.

“I could open a store in a mall, rent it out, strictly for the Zodwa Wabantu collection. We are weighing up all our options at the moments.”

