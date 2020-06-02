Stogie T schools tweeps on consumer rights after woman breaks wine bottle & yells 'sorry'

Rapper Stogie T stepped onto the TL to give tweeps a lesson in consumer rights after actress Renate Stuurman shared an incident involving a broken bottle of red wine.

Renate shared a snap of a broken bottle of red wine and explained the bottle had been accidentally knocked down by a customer in a store. To Renate's surprise, all the woman did was yell "sorry!" and walk away.

While many flooded Renate's TL with questions over why the "you pay, you break" rule didn't kick in, the rapper came through with some wisdom, saying the woman was right not to do anything other than "yell" sorry and walk away.

"That’s what’s supposed to happen. I remember breaking a bottle of ketchup and the employees said ‘please leave it’. I wasn’t going to touch it. Karen in this instant is correct," Stogie T said.