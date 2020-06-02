TshisaLIVE

Stogie T schools tweeps on consumer rights after woman breaks wine bottle & yells 'sorry'

02 June 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Stogie T left tweeps on his TL educated.
Image: Instagram/Stogie T

Rapper Stogie T stepped onto the TL to give tweeps a lesson in consumer rights after actress Renate Stuurman shared an incident involving a broken bottle of red wine. 

Renate shared a snap of a broken bottle of red wine and explained the bottle had been accidentally knocked down by a customer in a store. To Renate's surprise, all the woman did was yell "sorry!" and walk away.  

While many flooded Renate's TL with questions over why the "you pay, you break" rule didn't kick in, the rapper came through with some wisdom, saying the woman was right not to do anything other than "yell" sorry and walk away.

"That’s what’s supposed to happen. I remember breaking a bottle of ketchup and the employees said ‘please leave it’. I wasn’t going to touch it. Karen in this instant is correct," Stogie T said.

LLB Twitter came through with the sources of authority and went on to explain to folks that the woman was acting like a person who knows her rights.

Tweeps bombarded Stogie T with questions, asking if these rights applied even if there's an explicit sign saying "you break, you pay", and if store owners who make people pay for breaking things are ripping them off for not knowing any better.

"Try that shit at a black-owned liquor store and let's see you walk out the store with the same money you came in with," one tweep said.

"There’s one law for one country. They would be stealing from you to do that," Stogie replied.

According to the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), unless a customer was deliberately being destructive, they shouldn't be made to pay for a broken product.

Section 18 of the CPA, in “Consumer’s right to choose or examine goods”, states: “Despite any statement or notice to the contrary, a consumer is not responsible for any loss or damage to any goods displayed by a supplier, unless the loss or damage results from action by the consumer amounting to gross negligence or recklessness, malicious behaviour or criminal conduct.”

