Cassper and Riky reunion? They share a picture together but Cassper shuts down collab suggestions

Cassper Nyovest has come out to quickly flip the switch and set the record straight about his "friendship" with Riky Rick after a picture of them emerged from DJ Black Coffee's opulent birthday luncheon, and got his fans excited.

It all started when Major League DJs tweeted a photo, with a very vague caption, in which frenemies Cassper and Riky featured.

It wasn't just the DJs who implied the pair could have buried the hatchet. OG rapper Stogie T shared a similar caption and picture he took with Cassper and Riky.

Plus, if your memory is sharp, you will remember that Cassper once spazzed out at Stogie T at the SA Hip Hop awards.

"There is a really nice story about how this picture happened but (shush). So I am going to let y’all have fun in the comments. Shout out the homies Cassper and Riky," he said.

You'd be forgiven to think a global pandemic like Covid-19 would be a catalyst in making people realise that life is fragile, or that people may opt to bury the hatchet. At least that is what fans of rappers and used-to-be besties Cassper and Riky Rick thought.

However, Cassper didn't waste time in setting them straight.

Cass took to Twitter to asked the twins to dial down the vague tweeting before they got tweeps excited for zilch.

"It's just a picture boyz... Don't get the world excited for nothing. Please!" Cassper tweeted.