'I hope we can fix things': Heartbreak follows lockdown trauma for Zodwa

Zodwa Wabantu has kept herself busy during lockdown, hoping it would distract her from the heartbreak she suffered when she and Vusi Buthelezi decided to call it quits.

The star has thrown herself into work, launching new beauty products and endorsing clinical procedures, but told TshisaLIVE that she is hopeful Vusi will come back.

“As someone who lives her life in the spotlight, my relationships are very public. When people ask if we have broken up, I tell them that it is over but we are still trying to work things out,” she said.

“I love him and hope that we can fix things.”

The pair broke up last month after a break-in at their home, which put strain on their relationship.