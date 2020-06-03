'I hope we can fix things': Heartbreak follows lockdown trauma for Zodwa
Zodwa Wabantu has kept herself busy during lockdown, hoping it would distract her from the heartbreak she suffered when she and Vusi Buthelezi decided to call it quits.
The star has thrown herself into work, launching new beauty products and endorsing clinical procedures, but told TshisaLIVE that she is hopeful Vusi will come back.
“As someone who lives her life in the spotlight, my relationships are very public. When people ask if we have broken up, I tell them that it is over but we are still trying to work things out,” she said.
“I love him and hope that we can fix things.”
The pair broke up last month after a break-in at their home, which put strain on their relationship.
“We have been going through the most since the break-in. We both responded to it differently and it was difficult for us. We decided to take a break but we could get back together once the initial trauma has passed.”
The couple have dominated headlines for several months and last November, Zodwa introduced Vusi to her son, Vuyo.
In an interview with TshisaLIVE last year, Zodwa said she preferred to not involve her bae in her public life, while Vusi said he was attracted to her honesty.
“Since I'm very busy I don't want to make him understand my life or involve him because my previous relationship was ruined by that. After they get used to this life, they become big-headed and think they are a superstar - and the only superstar is me.”