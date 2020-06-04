WATCH | Zizo Tshwete struggles to hold back tears as she asks people to do more than just post #BLM

Media personality Zizo Tshwete struggled to hold back her emotions as she recorded an Instagram Live video asking followers what steps they were taking to ensure that the legacy of their children would be different from people like George Floyd, who was killed in a police brutality incident.

With a hoarse, faded voice and puffy eyes, Zizo explained that she had to park her car on the side of the road while on her way to work because she got overwhelmed by the emotions stirred up by the past days' events.

The death of Floyd, an American black man, and the subsequent protests have the world feeling highly emotional and Zizo told her followers it had got to her as well.

"I literally have been so overcome with emotion. We're in a really difficult space in life, whether you're in South Africa or you are in the [rest of the] world. And today we've using the hashtag that black lives matter. We've had hashtags before about countless things that we believe are important to us, we jump on the bandwagon, today, tomorrow and the next day. But a few days from now, think and talk about something else, we've all moved on..."

"But what happens to the feelings that we have today? What happens to the feelings that we've had about these matters for so long? What happens? What is our contribution? When are we gonna realise that help is not coming?" she asked.

The mother of one couldn't hold back her tears as she talked about how helpless such situations often leave people feeling and how she hoped that people find a way to change the narrative and used more than social media in their fight to do so.

Zizo pleaded, with tears, for people to use their power, to be accountable and to pray, now harder than they have ever done because things cannot continue like this.

"Siyaphela guys, siyaphela okokoko sa si thetha into enye. Who is gonna be accountable? I wanna be accountable because this is not the world I want to leave for our son..." she said.

"We need to start seeing REAL change! I want to leave a different inheritance for our children. We need to step up every single day, in which ever way that we can to make that a reality. Where our kids don’t have to have these same fights! What do you stand for! We need a generation willing to make it happen! This is a fight for us all!" she said in her caption of the emotional video.

You can watch the full video here.